Wolves are set to sell a young player who has just one year remaining on his current deal, according to a new update regarding his future.

Wolves transfer news

Gary O'Neil and his side have had a good season overall, making themselves a solid mid-table Premier League team and enjoying some great results, not least winning at home to champions Manchester City. This summer, new signings will hopefully arrive to add more quality and depth to Wolves' squad, and numerous players have been linked with moves to Molineux in the coming months.

Wanderers have reportedly enquired about the availability of Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who is loan at Fulham currently. He has only featured for 60 minutes across seven Premier League appearances at Craven Cottage, however, struggling badly for playing time.

Werder Bremen winger Justin Njinmah has been linked with a move to Wolves, too, being considered an "interesting" player, having scored six goals in ten Bundesliga starts this season. Bright Osayi-Samuel is another target, possessing "blistering pace" and shining at right-back for Fenerbahce.

There will also be players who Wolves are desperate to keep hold of, not least key centre-back Max Kilman, with Manchester United backed to make a move for him.

Wolves ready to sell young leader this summer

According to Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, Wolves are happy to sell youngster Mason Rees this summer, no longer seeing a future for him at the club.

The 18-year-old still has one year remaining on the contract that he signed at Molineux last year, but he doesn't appear to have made the desired progress since then, having initially been "viewed by Wolves chiefs as a promising talent".

It is always a shame to see a young player failed to make the grade at a club, with homegrown talent something that is so important, and exactly the same applies with Rees.

When he signed his new deal last year, academy manager for football, Jon Hunter-Barratt, lauded his leadership skills, saying: "He’s had a really good pre-season and is a really keen worker who is happy to do the work without the ball for the team.

"It’s a nice moment for him and his family to be rewarded with a professional contract. He is the type of character who likes to lead by example whilst he’s on the pitch. You can see that with the way he plays and he doesn’t leave anything behind."

Football is a ruthless business, however, and if Wolves feel that now is the right time to cash in on Rees before losing him on a free transfer next summer, it is the right decision.

At 18, he is still so young and will hopefully have another club willing to snap him up, and a combined 71 appearances for Wolves' Under-21 and Under-18s suggests that he has plenty of ability.