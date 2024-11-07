An exciting Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer update has emerged ahead of the January transfer window. It has been a poor start to the Premier League season for Wolves and Gary O’Neil, as they are still winless in their opening 10 league games, and that form is, as expected, raising questions about the future of the manager.

Latest manager news at Wolves

The Old Gold have just three points to their name so far, with two of those coming in the last two games, as they played out 2–2 draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace. But that hasn’t eased the pressure on the Wolves boss, as it’s been claimed that O’Neil has been given two games to save his job. The first of those games was against Palace, and the second is Southampton, whom they face this weekend before the November international break.

It goes on to add that poor results in those games could “change the mood” at Molineux, even though O’Neil does retain the backing of the players. One manager who Wolves have been linked with recently is Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin, and the Premier League side have now learned that it will cost them £2 million to get him out of the Scottish side.

Thelin joined Aberdeen in the summer and, so far, has guided them to an unbeaten start in the league. His management in Scotland has put him on the radar of Wolves, but they won't be the only ones monitoring his incredible progress. Away from talk about O’Neil’s future, there has now been an update on plans for the January transfer window.

Hobbs readying January business in key area

According to Molineux News, Wolves are looking to sign at least one central defender in January as they try to bolster their backline options. The Midlands side added eight new players to their squad over the course of the summer, but it has yet to impact results as they sit bottom of the table.

Wolves did bring in Bastien Meupiyou during the summer to add to the options of Toti, Santiago Bueno, Yerson Mosquera and Craig Dawson as centre-back options. But it appears that O’Neil is looking to strengthen that further after the devastating injury for the Colombian.

This report states that Matt Hobbs will add at least one central defender to the squad in the New Year, but there is also a possibility that another centre-back will join as well. It goes on to add that there is a possibility that Wolves look to explore loan deals from fellow Premier League clubs.

Centre-backs at Wolves Players Games played 2024/25 Toti 8 Santiago Bueno 5 Yerson Mosquera 5 Bastien Meupiyou 0 Craig Dawson 9

But that isn’t the only work that Hobbs is doing, as behind the scenes he is already looking at players in Brazil and Europe for “value” and “quality”. That is something Wolves have looked to do before, and it has worked out for them in the past.