Wolves have slapped a hefty price tag on one of their stars as they look to ward off growing interest in his services, according to reports.

O'Neil admits transfer problem

Much of Wolves' transfer talk since the end of the Premier League season has revolved around who they might sell, rather than incomings. They have already made a signing, in the shape of Portuguese youngster Rodrigo Gomes, who they signed from Braga in a deal worth around £13m.

But Gary O'Neil has admitted that sales may be necessary to continue spending this summer: “I don’t think there will be money available to us if nobody leaves so, if we decided not to sell a big player, then there is maybe some little bits or pieces we can do," he explained.

“There are some players out on loan that have value as well that we might be able to do some bits with. The club is expected in the foreseeable future to be able to fund itself, so we need to be able to work with what we have, whether we can move things out and improve it by bringing things in".

With that in mind, several of their stars have been linked with moves away, including Pedro Neto, Rayan Ait-Nouri and more recently Max Kilman, who is reportedly attracting interest from West Ham, now managed by former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui. And another name has since been linked with a departure.

Wolves slap huge price tag on Cunha amid United interest

Now, Wolves have issued their response to Manchester United's interest in striker Matheus Cunha, who finished the season as the club's top goalscorer, and it is an emphatic one.

Wolves' top goalscorers (23/24 all competitions) Player Goals Assists Matheus Cunha 14 8 Hwang Hee Chan 13 3 Mario Lemina 5 1 Pablo Sarabia 4 10 Pedro Neto 3 10

The Brazilian was impressive under O'Neil, and that has reportedly grabbed the attention of the Red Devils, with Caught Offside reporting that they have "opened talks" with his agent over a potential Old Trafford switch. However, in a bid to ward off that interest, Wolves have slapped a mammoth £63m price tag on his head, which is more than Manchester United's entire reported summer budget.

Quizzed previously, Cunha admitted he would be happy to stay at Wolves this summer despite interest from elsewhere: “My focus is on resting and making the most of my time with my family. I’m very happy at Wolves. The focus now is on having better seasons and helping the club.

"God willing, I’ll continue on this path,” he told Brazilian media at the beginning of June.

He still has three years left to run on his £60,000 per week deal at Molinuex too, which leaves Wolves in a strong position over his potential departure should more serious interest arise. But with such a hefty price tag now on his head, it seems unlikely Cunha will depart unless he pushes for a move personally.