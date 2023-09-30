Wolves are still lacking genuine depth in attacking areas at the moment, but that could be about to change in January, following a fresh transfer update.

How has Gary O'Neil done at Wolves?

Wanderers ended up pulling away from the relegation zone in the Premier League last season, with Julen Lopetegui doing an impressive job as manager. There were genuine hopes that the Spaniard could continue turning his side into a more of a force moving forward, but he abruptly left during the summer, acting as a real shock and a setback.

Gary O'Neil has come in and replaced Lopetegui in the Molineux hot seat, and while there have been some positive performances against bid sides, not enough points have been accumulated. Wanderers have been involved in tight tussles with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, for example, but lost both games and are languishing towards the bottom-end of the table.

One issue for Wolves has been a lack of firepower in attack, which was also a shortcoming that held them back too often last year. For that reason, there is no question that new signings are needed in that area of the pitch, and it looks as though that could be addressed in the near future, following a fresh claim.

Which attacker could Wolves make a move for?

According to Le10Sport [via Sport Witness], Wolves are among the clubs interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain youngster Hugo Ekitike in the January transfer window, who reportedly "risks paying dearly" for not moving away during the summer transfer window, with minutes hard to come by for the Ligue 1 champions.

It is stated that Wanderers are "considering" making a move for the 21-year-old, but the likes of AC Milan, Everton and West Ham are all mentioned as potential suitors, too. Ekitike could be precisely what Wolves need midway through the season, with the youngster clearly in need of a new challenge.

There is no shame in the Frenchman not quite making the grade at PSG, considering he has been surrounded by the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in recent times, but he has still managed to score and assist four times apiece for the European giants.

Former Reims manager Oscar Garcia is clearly someone who rates Ekitike highly as a footballer, with the Spaniard saying once saying of him:

"There is something very special about him. He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training.”

Granted, Ekitike is still a young player learning his trade, but he could provide Wolves with much-needed ammunition in the final third of the pitch, coming in and hopefully bolstering their attacking quality during the second half of the season. He would also be a long-term option, given his age, ensuring that Wanderers plan for both the present and the future.