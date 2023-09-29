Wolves have been boosted by a significant contract update regarding one Wanderers hero, as first reported by reliable journalist Steve Madeley.

Who are Wolves' most important players?

Gary O'Neil's side have made a fairly disappointing start to the Premier League season, only winning one of their only opening six games and finding themselves sitting 16th in the table.

In fairness, some of Wolves' performances have been more deserving of positive results, not least away to Manchester United last month, when they largely outplayed their opponents only to end up empty handed but for an apology letter from the PGMOL.

A relegation battle simply has to be avoided, and for that to happen, all of Wanderers' most influential performers will need to perform on a consistent basis. There are numerous individuals who stand out, in that respect, with Jose Sa a key figure between the sticks, Max Kilman a leader at the back and Pedro Neto the genuine match-winner in attacking areas.

Now, a major update has emerged over the future of one of the star players at Molineux - one that is likely to cause a big reaction among the fanbase.

Which Wolves players has signed a new deal?

Taking to X on Friday, Madeley revealed that influential goalkeeper Sa had extended his stay with Wolves, with the club's official update since confirming the news.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs is absolutely buzzing, saying: “We’re excited that Jose will be part of this next stage and cycle we’ll be going through, and he’ll play an important role in that, on and off the pitch. He’s excited by what we’re trying do, but also understands that people like him, in his position, are really important for us."

This is brilliant news for Wolves, with Sa performing at such a high level since joining the club from Olympiacos back in 2021, winning the club's Player of the Season award in his first year at the club.

He has consistently stood out as arguably one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers, and nailing him down for another four years means Wanderers don't have to worry about a top-class player not being in their goal for the foreseeable future.

At 30 years of age, Sa is right at his peak as a player, especially as goalkeepers can tend to enjoy their prime years well into their thirties - he is the same age as respective Manchester City and Liverpool superstars Ederson and Alisson - and the hope is that he remains at Molineux for as long as possible.

Former Wolves hero Andy Thompson has made his feelings on the Portuguese clear, saying of him last year: "I think he was more than a worthy winner because of the amount of outstanding performances he had. His handling and the possession in his feet on the ball with his passing range, he’s been doing that all year. He’s been a bargain.

"He’s done a great job and I know he’s had a couple of erratic moments, but he’s been outstanding with the level he’s been playing at throughout the season. It was a tough position to come into because he had big shoes to fill in Rui Patricio, who was an outstanding keeper as well, so to fill that gap and then to go on in his first season the way he has, it’s been outstanding for him."

This further outlines how highly Sa is thought of at Wolves, and the 16-time capped former Portugal Under-21 international will need to be at his best to ensure that his side pull away from the Premier League relegation zone, pushing towards more of a mid-table finish in the process.