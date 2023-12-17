Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set to open their chequebook in January and journalist Dean Jones has been reacting after hearing one man could now potentially move to Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers look to January...

For long periods, the summer transfer window looked as if it would be an unfruitful one for Wolves as they battled with the harsh realities of Financial Fair Play restrictions, which, in turn, led to Julen Lopetegui leaving the building before subsequently being replaced by Gary O'Neil.

Nevertheless, a late flurry of activity meant that Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Santiago Bueno, Enso Gonzalez and Tommy Doyle joined Matheus Cunha, Tom King, Matt Doherty and Boubacar Traore in the West Midlands and their arrival has helped O'Neil to provide stability at Molineux.

Related Wolves player who isn't "good enough" highly likely to leave in January The Old Gold are expected to sanction the sale of one of their out of favour stars in the coming weeks.

Sitting comfortably above the divisions' most prominent strugglers, Wolves have produced some impressive results this campaign, defeating the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and high-flying Everton; meanwhile, O'Neil's side have been unlucky not to take more points than they currently stand on.

Looking ahead, January could be a big month for the club after they evaded future Financial Fair Play restrictions by selling off £140 million worth of talent in the summer window, which may give Wolves some much-needed room for manoeuvre to bring in quality reinforcements.

One man who has been linked with a move to Molineux next month is Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, who the Old Gold are believed to be preparing a £7 million swoop for in January. Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leicester City are also keen on the Warrington-born ace, who is out of contract in the summer of 2024, though Burnley are expected to take up a 12-month extension clause present in his terms.

Dean Jones reacts to Wolves' Josh Brownhill interest

In light of Wolves' interest in Brownhill, journalist Jones has admitted that it "be a great signing" if reports claiming the 27-year-old could move to Molineux in January were true.

Josh Brownhill's key statistics - Premier League (Sofascore) Accurate passes per game 29.4 (81%) Interceptions per game 1.4 Tackles per game 1.8 Clearances per game 1.2 Scoring frequency 413 minutes per goal Average match rating 7.06/10

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reporter stated: "Brownhill gets linked with many clubs and doesn't tend to move. So, I think that's the main reason that I'd have scepticism about it. I think he'd be a great signing in an O'Neil team. If he were to move on, I think this is the sort of thing he should consider. Off the top of my head, I think he might have even been looked at by O’Neil when he was at Bournemouth.

"So, it wouldn't surprise me if the links to Wolves were true. But we'll have to see whether the player’s got any desire for something like this to happen."

Brownhill has been a bright spark for Burnley this term in Vincent Kompany's engine room, registering three goals and one assist in 17 appearances across all competitions (Brownhill statistics - Transfermarkt).

If the Clarets' problems continue to deepen, Wolves may hope to put across a compelling case to Brownhill to move to the West Midlands as he weighs up his future at Turf Moor, making this one to watch.