Wolves have sent a proposal to a Jorge Mendes client regarding a possible £12.8m move to Molineux in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update from abroad.

Wolves transfer news

Constant transfer rumours continue to emerge from Wolves, with new signings hopefully coming in soon, but current squad members also potentially heading out of the Molineux exit door.

One such figure in the latter category is young left-back Hugo Bueno, who is the subject of interest from a number of different clubs, including Feyenoord, who have made contact over a move. The likes of Leeds United and Celtic are also believed to be in the mix, though, as the 21-year-old potentially heads out on loan before the new Premier League season gets underway.

In terms of possible incomings, Colombian legend James Rodriguez has emerged as an audacious rumoured target for Wolves, with his spell at Brazilian side Sao Paulo coming to an end after they ended his contract. The veteran creative maestro shone for his country at Copa America, registering six assists in many matches, which means there is expected to be plenty of interest in him this summer.

Max Kilman's exit to West Ham has left a void at the heart of Gary O'Neil's defence and Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve has been linked with a summer switch to Molineux. He started 15 Premier League games last season, averaging 3.4 clearances per match, and at just 22, represents a long-term option.

Wolves send proposal to Mendes client

According to a new report from AS, Wolves have sent a proposal to Valencia midfielder Andre Almeida over a summer move to the club, with the Portuguese midfielder a client of Mendes' Gestifute Agency, who have sent many players to the Old Gold in recent years.

A deal could cost as much as €15m (£12.8m), with the 24-year-old's current deal at the La Liga club not expiring until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Almeida could be a strong addition to Wolves' midfield ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, having now racked up 56 appearances in a Valencia shirt, proving to be a key figure in that time. Last term, he appeared 18 times in La Liga, scoring twice, as well as averaging 1.4 tackles per game, chipping in with quality both on and off the ball.

The fact that the Valencia ace is a Mendes client can only be a positive, too, considering how many Wolves players have been represented by the world-renowned agent down the years, suggesting that relations between himself and the club are still healthy.

At 24, there is still a lot more to come from Almeida, too, and he will hope to make the step up to senior international football for Portugal, having won a total of 50 caps at youth team level for his country across seven different age groups in the past.

Playing for Wolves could only help in that respect, with the magnitude of the Premier League exposing him to a wider audience, as O'Neil eyes him as an ideal addition in the middle of the park.