Wolverhampton Wanderers are under pressure to keep hold of an integral first-team player, with a fresh report revealing that he's being targeted by clubs both overseas and in the Premier League.

Who have Wolves signed in 2023?

Over the summer, Gary O’Neil’s side recruited eight fresh faces in the form of Matheus Cunha signing permanently, Jean Ricner-Bellegarde, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore and Enso Gonzalez, whilst Matt Doherty and Tom King joined on free transfers, alongside Tommy Doyle who put pen to paper on loan from Manchester City.

The Old Gold made space in the squad for those new recruits by sanctioning the exits of 20 players in total, as Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Raul Jimenez were some of the biggest names to leave for good, and whilst that window has now closed, another huge star could be set to depart in January.

At Molineux, Pedro Neto first arrived back in 2019 from Braga and the right-winger has since gone on to make 118 senior appearances to date, but despite having another four years remaining on his contract, there’s a possibility that he could be heading for the exit.

The Portugal international has firmly established himself as the manager’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a WhoScored match rating of 7.19, and the 23-year-old’s impressive displays have therefore caught the eye of potential suitors.

Is Pedro Neto leaving Wolves?

According to 90min, Arsenal had "scouts in attendance" to watch Neto during Wolves' 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday. The Gunners are "keeping track" of the progress of the attacker and are "long-term admirers", but they aren't alone in their pursuit with Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and clubs in the Saudi Pro League all wanting to secure his services in January.

How many goals has Pedro Neto scored?

In the Premier League this season, Neto so far has five contributions (four assists and one goal) to his name in seven appearances, with this recent positive form having seen him dubbed a “baller” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Gestifute client also poses a threat even when the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net having recorded 49 crosses and 28 shot-creating actions this campaign, with both of these statistics being higher than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef.

Furthermore, O’Neil’s £50k-per-week earner is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and two roles in the midfield, making him a wonderful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur where cover may be needed.

According to Football Insider, Wolves have no intention of sanctioning the sale of Neto in January which will be music to the ears of supporters, and whilst it would be hard to turn down a respectable offer should one arrive, the hierarchy need to do everything they can to retain his services, at least until the end of the current term.