To their credit, Wolverhampton Wanderers have steadied the ship after a rocky summer saw them lose Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, and Julen Lopetegui. The arrival of Gary O'Neil may not have been eye-catching, but the former Bournemouth boss has got off to a solid start, culminating in a shock win over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in their most recent outing.

The Midlands club may well have a keen eye on January reinforcements, too, but will be well aware of the fact that the transfer window can spark danger when it comes to keeping hold of their best players. And, after losing Ruben Neves in the summer, they could be desperate to keep hold of their best assets come the winter window. That may not be an easy task, however, with reports suggesting that one star player is interested in a exit.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

During the summer transfer window, Wolves weren't exactly the most active club when it came to incomings. In total, the Midlands club spent a reported €94m (£82m), welcoming the likes of Santiago Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in the hope of securing their survival in the Premier League. It was their outgoings that stole the headlines, though, with Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Matheus Nunes, among others, all sealing their exits away from the club.

Following Nunes' exit, in particular, it was easy to worry about Wolves' survival chances, but wins over Manchester City and Luton Town have since eased those fears, and put them on course for mid-table comfort. One more exit could yet do the damage, and reports suggest that those at Molinuex could suffer heartbreak once more.

According to reporter Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Pedro Neto is "interested" in quitting Wolves to join a club pushing for major honours, amid links of a move to Arsenal. However, Neto may well be forced to wait until the summer of 2024, when Wolves could sanction a sale to help avoid any Financial Fair Play problems.

How has Pedro Neto performed this season?

After a difficult time with injuries in the last couple of years, Neto has finally bounced back, and looks back to his best at Wolves, epitomised by his role in their wins over Manchester City and Luton Town. The stats certainly suggest that he has been a step above last season, too. According to FBref, the winger has improved in a number of areas.

Season Progressive Passes Per 90 Progressive Carries Per 90 Goals Assists Pedro Neto 2023/24 3 5.71 1 4 Pedro Neto 2022/23 2.4 3.46 0 0

It has been a superb start to the season for Neto, and he has earned deserved praise from O'Neil as a result. The Wolves manager said, via Birmingham Mail: “I have always liked him. His attitude and approach since I have been here has been top notch. I can’t speak highly enough of him at the minute, I think he has been incredible. He has played off both sides. I thought he would get some joy down this side today, that was the reason for the switch. He did get some joy but the big story is we leave with nothing which is disappointing.”