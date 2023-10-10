Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set to lose one of their integral first-team stars next year, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who have Wolves signed in 2023?

At Molineux, Gary O’Neil secured the services of Matheus Cunha, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Matt Doherty and Tom King over the summer, whilst signing Tommy Doyle on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Old Gold also sanctioned the sales of several high-profile names, including Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Adama Traore and Nathan Collins, and whilst the previous transfer window has now closed, the rumours surrounding exits next year have already started doing the rounds.

In the Midlands, Pedro Neto has established himself as the club’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.16 (WhoScored - Wolves squad statistics), and being the standout star, the right-winger knows he is destined for bigger things.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Portugal’s international is interested in quitting in the near future to join a bigger club where he knows he can compete for silverware, and Arsenal are the team to have so far shown the most interest in the 23-year-old having had scouts in attendance to watch him during the recent 2-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano delivered a Pedro Neto transfer update, indicating that Wolves are in a strong position regarding the attacker's situation, but suggesting that they could be tempted to cash in should a respectable offer arrive:

“We’re still seeing plenty of rumours about Pedro Neto, and as I said last week, things are likely to happen for the Portuguese winger in 2024 in terms of a transfer.

“Wolves said no to proposals in the summer, and there is no guarantee that they will approve a sale in January, but let’s see about 2024, whether that’s January or the summer, because clubs will arrive.

“Arsenal wanted Neto just over a year ago. They’ve always been interested in the player and they keep tracking him, but there are also other clubs following the situation. He’s always been on the list for Arsenal but it’s nothing more concrete just yet, and the race looks to be absolutely open.”

How many goals has Pedro Neto scored?

In the Premier League this season, Neto has posted six final third involvements, five assists and one goal, in eight appearances (Transfermarkt - Neto statistics), with this prolific form having seen him described as “pure gold” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so the thought of him leaving is likely to be a blow for Wolves.

O’Neil’s left-footed ace, who earns £50k-per-week (Wolves salaries), also loves to use his pace to dribble past his marker and take aim at the opposition’s goalkeeper, as he’s recorded 12 shots this term, with none of his teammates bettering that number (FBRef - Wolves squad statistics).

Furthermore, Neto is a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions across the pitch since first bursting onto the scene, including everywhere across the frontline and two roles in the midfield, so it’s important that the board do everything they can to try and retain the services of their talisman next year.