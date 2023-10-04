Wolverhampton Wanderers may be in trouble regarding one of their star players due to their Financial Fair Play Status.

What's the latest news involving Wolverhampton Wanderers?

The Old Gold kicked their campaign into life last weekend by defeating Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 at Molineux, courtesy of an own goal from Ruben Dias and a late strike from Hwang Hee-chan.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has urged his side to kick on and move up the league table, stating via The Express & Star: "We need to improve lots of little bits and there has been improvement. There’s areas that still need improvement, which will always be the case, and we’ll get it there. The lads are fully committed to absolutely everything we ask. We’re going to keep going and keep improving them, I have no doubts in the group whatsoever. I can maximise what we have here."

Club captain Max Kilman was also in buoyant spirits after the Manchester City victory, adding: "It’s massive. We needed the confidence and we needed a result like that. I think it will really help us push on now. We’ll play with more confidence. You always need those first couple wins and to beat City at home is a real positive. Hopefully it drives us on."

BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Wolves central defender Craig Dawson in his team of the week and complemented his admirable performance against Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, saying: "Wolves defended brilliantly on the day and Dawson in particular. They reduced arguably the best striker in the world to one genuine strike on goal."

Next up for Wolves is a renewal of their rivalry with Aston Villa at Molineux this Sunday as they aim to move further away from the relegation zone and toward mid-table security.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, he's heard Wolves are "not totally out of the woods yet" regarding their Financial Fair Play situation, which could lead to Pedro Neto being sold next summer amid interest from Premier League high-flyers Arsenal.

Neto is believed to be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium; however, any deal occurring in January would be a hard one to complete, though more sides are expected to join the Gunners in pursuit of the 23-year-old if his outstanding early season form is to continue.

In his opening seven appearances this term across all competitions for the Old Gold, Neto has registered one goal and four assists and become a major attacking outlet for Wolves, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that the former Braga winger has averaged around 1.6 shots, 2.6 key passes and 2.3 dribbles per match in the Premier League this campaign, explaining why Wolves boss O'Neil labelled Neto as "absolutely incredible" back in September, as per BBC Sport.

Looking ahead, it seems inconceivable that Wolves could lose such an important part of their side; however, their Financial Fair Play problems may dictate Neto's situation.