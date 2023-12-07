Wolverhampton Wanderers could sanction the sale of a senior squad member next month, with a reliable journalist revealing that he will be available for transfer in January.

Gary O'Neil's summer departures

The Old Gold got rid of 20 players in total during the previous transfer window, with 11 of those leaving on a permanent basis, while the remaining nine were sent out on loan for the rest of the season in order to increase their experience and game time.

The Molineux outfit might also decide to let go of Bruno Jordao in the coming weeks because he's on course to reach the expiration of his deal at the end of the season, meaning that the new year could present club chiefs with their final opportunity to cash in should they not want to lose him for free (Wolves contracts).

In the Midlands, Jonny is another player who looks to be heading for the exit door, with the left-back having fallen significantly out of favour having made zero starts and one substitute appearance, playing just four minutes of football altogether in the Premier League (WhoScored - Jonny statistics).

The Spaniard has recently been unavailable for selection after Gary O’Neil confirmed that there is a disciplinary procedure ongoing following an incident involving the 29-year-old at the training ground, and the chances of him leaving the club now seem relatively high.

Wolves highly likely to sell Jonny

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones claimed that Wolves are expected to sell Jonny next month, and O'Neil's side shouldn't be short of potential suitors queueing up considering what he can bring to the table.

“He’s barely played all season anyway, in about four minutes of Premier League action. That is the sign of a player that will be available in January.

"How many clubs will be in for him? I'm not sure to be honest. But he’s 29, and he’s versatile. You've got loads of Premier League and La Liga experience as well. So, someone from one of those two divisions will come and take a chance on him.”

Fosun need to forget about "all over the place" Jonny

As it stands, Jonny currently ranks as O’Neil’s 22nd overall best-performing player out of 23 squad members which shows how little of a positive impact he’s been able to make, so sanctioning his sale seems to be a no-brainer in January (WhoScored - Wolves statistics).

The Vito native has also failed to record a single goal or assist across all competitions since the start of the season (Transfermarkt - Jonny statistics), and having previously been described as a player who is “all over the place” by The Express and Star’s Liam Keen, there really is no point in him staying.

Furthermore, Jonny currently pockets £35k-per-week which is more than the likes of Hwang Hee-Chan and Rayan Ait-Nouri who are regular features (Wolves salaries), so chiefs could use the extra cash to generate funds to put towards new signings who would be an upgrade on the defender.