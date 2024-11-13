Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing a “reliable” and experienced defender with 49 caps for his country, according to a new report. The Midlands side finally picked up their first win of the Premier League season last weekend, as they beat Southampton 2-0 to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Wolves transfer news

Gary O’Neil will hope that result can be a springboard for their season, but he will always know there is still a lot of work needed to be done if they are to move away from the relegation places.

Therefore, O’Neil may have his eye on one or two players he would like to add to his squad when January arrives. One player Wolves have an interest in is Liverpool’s Wataru Endo, as he is looking for a possible move away from Anfield, becoming unhappy with his game time this season. Endo is valued between £12-14 million, and he could be an ideal addition for Wolves as they look to bring in a bit more experience.

But while O’Neil may have his eye on additions, they also face the prospect of losing one or two players in January. One player who could leave is Goncalo Guedes, as he is keen to leave Molineux in January amid interest from La Liga side Villarreal. The forward spent last season on loan at the Spanish side, and given he hasn’t featured on a regular basis in this campaign, Wolves may be looking to get him off their books.

Guedes’ possible departure in the New Year could allow Wolves to add an experienced international to their ranks, who will likely cost a lot in wages.

Wolves plotting to sign £4.1m-a-year ace who is a free agent in 2025

According to TBR Football, Wolves are keeping an eye on Eric Dier’s situation at Bayern Munich ahead of a possible transfer. The Englishman joined the German giants first on loan in January of this year, and then that deal was made permanent in the summer when he joined on a free transfer.

Dier, who earns 5 million euros a year, which is roughly £4.1 million, only signed a one-year contract with Munich in the summer, meaning his future is up in the air. Munich are under new management with Vincent Kompany and Dier has been affected by that, as he’s not been as regular in the starting XI like he was under Thomas Tuchel.

The 30-year-old, who was labelled as “reliable” under Antonio Conte during his Tottenham days, has started just once in his six appearances in all competitions this season and now his future looks to lie away from Munich, with Wolves, Brighton and Brentford keeping an eye on his situation.

Eric Dier's Bayern Munich stats Apps 26 Goals 0 Assists 0

Dier does still have hope that he can get a new contract at the German side, and Bayern are happy with his professionalism and are “open” to talks over a new contract, but there will be no guarantees of increased game time. Therefore, a move away in January could be on the cards or a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer next summer for the 49-cap Englishman.