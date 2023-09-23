Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have a prime opportunity to sign an "incredible" striker in the January transfer window.

It's still early in the season, but Matheus Cunha has not been prolific for Wolves, while Hwang Hee-chan has made a flying start.

If Wolves want to refresh their attacking options, a Serie A ace could be a solid signing given their impressive goalscoring record in top leagues.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have now been handed a prime opportunity to sign an "incredible" striker in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Do Wolves need to sign a striker?

Wolves completed the move for Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha in the last transfer window, following his initial loan spell from Atletico Madrid, but they had an otherwise quiet summer, only shelling out fees for four other new arrivals.

It is still very early days, but Cunha has not been particularly prolific in the opening stages of the Premier League game, having scored just one goal in his first five games, although the Old Gold have faced tough opposition in Manchester United, Brighton and Liverpool.

However, Hwang Hee-chan has made a flying start to the campaign, having already found the back of the net three times in the top flight, so it is unclear whether Gary O'Neil will need to pursue a new forward in the January transfer window.

That said, if the manager decides he wants to refresh his attacking options, then he may have now been handed a prime opportunity to do so, with Sport Witness relaying reports from Italy, linking Wolves with a new approach for Boulaye Dia.

Dia was targeted by the Old Gold during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, with the Premier League side making a loan offer with an obligation to buy, though their approach was knocked back by Salernitana.

After seeing the move fall through, the Salernitana striker made it clear he was not happy, and he hasn't featured for the Serie A side ever since, initially refusing to travel back to Salerno after the international break, citing personal reasons.

The 26-year-old has now returned to his club, but his long-term future is seemingly in doubt, with Sky Italia reporting he is "unmotivated" in training, and there is a real risk he will not feature for Salernitana before the January transfer window.

As such, Wolves may have a renewed opportunity to sign their summer transfer target this winter, and he could be available at a lower price.

How good is Boulaye Dia?

It is not a great sign that the Senegalese attacker has downed tools in training, simply because he did not get the summer move he wanted, but there are indications he could be a solid signing for Wolves this January.

The France-born striker has now proven himself in three of Europe's top leagues, scoring 14 goals in 36 Ligue 1 games for Reims in the 2020/21 campaign, before going on to amass ten goal contributions in 25 games for Villarreal the following year.

However, the former Reims man has looked most impressive in Serie A, averaging just under one goal every two games for Salernitana in the Italian top flight last season, netting 16 times in 33 outings.

Lauded as "incredible" by journalist Josh Bunting, Dia is a proven goalscorer at a very high level, and if Hwang's form dries up before the January transfer window, then it will definitely be worth Wolves making a renewed approach.