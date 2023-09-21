Wolverhampton Wanderers are now keen on signing a "talented" starlet, who is wanted by a whole host of Europe's top clubs, according to a report.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

Wolves have not made the best of starts to the Premier League season, currently sitting in 16th place, having lost four of their opening five matches, and they have been particularly disappointing in a defensive sense.

At this early stage in the campaign, the Old Gold have already shipped 11 goals, the second-highest amount of any side in the top flight, most recently suffering a 3-1 defeat at home against Liverpool.

However, it is still too early for Gary O'Neil to hit the panic button, given that his side have faced tough opposition in Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool, and there have been very few recent links to any new signings.

One of the few players Wolves have been credited with an interest in is Portuguese free agent Xeka, with the central midfielder attracting the attention of a number of Premier League's clubs after his Rennes contract came to an end.

According to a report from 90min, the Old Gold are also keen on signing Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco, but it may be very difficult to win the race for the 19-year-old, as a number of Europe's top clubs are now vying for his signature.

Brighton are leading the race for the youngster, but the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have all watched him in recent weeks, with Wolves also sending scouts to check on him.

Boca Juniors are keen to agree a new contract with the defender, as his current deal includes a release clause of just £8m, and they are hopeful he will be willing to extend his stay at La Bombonera.

Despite the £8m release clause, Football Insider have recently reported it may take a fee of around £15m to tempt the Argentine Primera Division club into a sale, although that is not likely to present an obstacle for the top English sides.

Should Wolves sign a left-back?

It may not be prudent for the Molineux outfit to shell out £15m on a new left-back, considering O'Neil already has a talented young option available to him in Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has featured in all five Premier League games this season.

Ait-Nouri ranks in the 93rd percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and the 97th percentile for successful take-ons, displaying his attacking threat, so left-back is not a position O'Neil urgently needs to strengthen.

That said, if Wolves were able to win the race for Barco's signature, he could be a fantastic long-term addition to the squad, having been hailed as "one of the most talented left-backs in world football" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Kulig has also claimed the Boca starlet is "the future" of Argentinian football, but it seems unlikely he will make the switch to Molineux, considering the likes of Man City, Brighton and Newcastle are interested.