Wolverhampton Wanderers now look set to bring an exciting new signing to Molineux in 2024, and his current employers are already seeking a replacement to fill the void, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Wolverhampton Wanderers?

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are one of several Premier League clubs vying for the signature of free agent midfielder Xeka, who has been out-of-contract since leaving Rennes at the end of last term.

Everton, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have also shown interest in the 2020/21 Ligue 1 winner, while Sky Bet Championship sides Southampton and West Bromwich Albion have been in contact with his entourage. Clubs in France, Spain, Turkey and Italy are also keen on offering the Rebordosa-born ace a new challenge.

Wolves face Liverpool at Molineux on Saturday and could be aided in their quest to defeat Jurgen Klopp's men due to an injury crisis in defence for the Reds. As cited by The Express and Star, Virgil van Dijk is ruled out through suspension while Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss out due to a hamstring problem.

Old Gold midfielder Mario Lemina is optimistic regarding his side's chances of getting a result against Liverpool, as he told Wolves' official website: “It’s a really big game and I’m looking forwards to getting back on the pitch with the other players, and be in the right place to fight for the team. We know we can do it because we’ve got a good team, we’ve got great players, and we know what we’ve got to do."

Gary O'Neil's men sit 15th in the Premier League, having taken three points from an available 12 so far; nevertheless, their performances have probably deserved more in the way of results on balance.

Who are Wolves signing?

According to Os Donos da Bola presenter Neto, Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga will leave the South American giants to move to Wolves in 2024.

Speaking in an interview, Neto's claims have been relayed by O TV Foco and transcribed by Sport Witness, as he stated: “Raphael Veiga will say goodbye to Palmeiras next year. He is going to Wolverhampton, and the transfer will be completed next year. If this doesn’t happen, Palmeiras can criticise me at will.

“And to replace Veiga, Palmeiras have their eyes on a new midfielder, Pedrinho, currently at Atlético-MG. So, the situation is as follows: Palmeiras is about to sign Pedrinho for €15m, offering €10m plus Kevin. Therefore, at the end of the year, Veiga will go to England.”

Veiga has enjoyed an immense 2023 across all competitions, registering 16 goals and 12 assists for the Brazilian giants in 43 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Regarded as a star player due to his regular goal contributions, the attacking midfielder has been a consistent presence in the Brazilian Serie A, racking up an average of 3.4 shots on goal per fixture alongside a match rating of 7.42/10, according to WhoScored.

Capable of putting a shift in defensively alongside his offensive exploits, Veiga has also managed to recover 2.8 balls per game in the league, as per SofaScore.

Wolves could definitely use another piece of the jigsaw to help break down defences and Veiga could be an inspired bit of business at Molineux if Neto's claims are indeed true.