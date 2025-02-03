Looking to beat the clock ahead of the deadline, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a midfielder who could replace Mario Lemina in a deal worth over £17m.

Wolves transfer news

Whether the headlines have named Axel Disasi, Kevin Danso or Coady, it's been no secret that Wolves have been after another central defender ever since welcoming Emmanuel Agbadou at the beginning of the window. Up until the deadline, the Midlands club have faced more and more frustration, however, with Danso eventually choosing Tottenham Hotspur, Disasi seemingly closer to Aston Villa and Coady off the table.

In pursuit of Premier League survival, Vitor Pereira's side have a matter of hours left until the window slams shut and they're denied the chance to welcome what would be a crucial addition. It's not just potential incomings taking place at Molineux either, with Mario Lemina also threatening to steal the headlines on the exit front and reportedly closing in on an exit to join Galatasaray.

As the former captain departs, he could yet finally make room for a fresh arrival though. According to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna, Wolves have now reached an agreement to sign Marshall Munetsi having initially opned talks with Stade de Reims in pursuit of the defender.

In a deal set to be worth over €20m (£17m), Wolves are reportedly confident that they'll get the reinforcement that the so desperarely need. At 28 years old, the experienced Reims defender represents an option who should need little time to make his mark and develop into a viable option for Pereira in the remainder of his side's campaign.

Munetsi can reunite with Agbadou

In one January swoop, Wolves could end the window with two players who already know each other well in Munetsi and Agbadou, who played together at Reims this season. Replacing Lemina at the same time, the 28-year-old will be looking to make an instant impact and build on what has been an impressive campaign at times.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Marshall Munetsi Mario Lemina Starts 19 15 Progressive Passes 26 48 Progressive Carries 8 8 Goals 4 1

As the stats show, Munetsi should also provide more of an attacking threat than Lemina in what should be a boost for Pereira's side in the face of Jorgen Strand-Larsen's recent injury.

The midfielder may not be the end of Wolves' business just yet either, given their aforementioned need for another central defender. Just who that will be remains to be seen, however.

For now, the Midlands club are at least on course to welcome a much-needed replacement for Lemina as he heads to Galatasaray. All being well, Wolves will hope to have their new signing on show as soon as their next Premier League clash - a difficult trip to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool.