Wolves are now looking to sign a potential bargain this winter as they look to bolster Vitor Pereira's ranks in hopes of remaining a Premier League side in 2025, it has been reported.

Wolves leaking goals

Ahead of their clash with Chelsea, Wolves have already conceded 48 goals this season in just 21 games, and their leaky defence has shown little sign of improvement in recent weeks despite the change of manager.

Vitor Pereira began his reign with back to back clean sheets but Wolves have conceded at least twice in each of the next three Premier League games, and also conceded to Bristol City in the FA Cup.

With the joint second-worst defence in the Premier League, the Old Gold will need to address that if they want to have any chance of remaining in the top flight this season, sitting on the cusp of the relegation zone as things stand.

Related Wolves' most expensive signings of all time Football FanCast takes a detailed look at Wolves' 10 most expensive signings of all time.

So far, Wolves have been slow to act in the transfer market, though they plugged their hole in central defence with the arrival of Emmanuel Agbadou from Stade Reims in a deal worth €20m (£17m).

One player who won't be arriving though is Manu Silva, who is reportedly on the verge of joining Benfica despite having agreed terms over a deal to move to Wolves this winter, joining up with former Wolves boss Bruno Lage in Lisbon.

However, that has not deterred Wolves from looking to strengthen, and now there is a claim that they are looking to sign a new goalkeeper for the second part of the campaign.

Wolves eyeing bargain shot-stopper

That comes as a report in Spain claims that Wolves are one of two Premier League sides showing a strong interest in signing Leganes goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic this month as they look to solve their leaky defensive issues.

Neither Jose Sa nor Sam Johnstone have enjoyed good seasons in 24/25, with the former being dropped by Gary O'Neil before being restored to the starting lineup by Pereira.

Between them, the two have conceded nearly 9 goals more than they should have according to post-shot expected goals, a figure that is more than double the next worst team.

Now, Wolves may have found a ready solution in the form of 34-year-old Dmitrovic. The 6 foot 2 goalkeeper arrived at Leganes in the summer after a spell with Sevilla in which he lifted the Europa League, and has enjoyed a renaissance between the posts.

Though he has not made the most saves in LaLiga, he leads the way for goals prevented, keeping out almost 4 more than he should have, a figure that would rank him third in the Premier League at present.

Most goals prevented in LaLiga this season Marko Dmitrovic 3.5 David Soria 3.1 Sergio Herrera 3 Juan Soriano 2.8 Alex Remiro 2.7

As per the report, the goalkeeper is available for just €2m (£1.7m) and it is claimed that his "experience in European football, combined with his affordable price, make him a very attractive option for interested teams", with Leicester City also in the race to sign him.

Though certainly not a long term solution, should Dmitrovic be able to keep Wolves in the Premier League, he would be a bargain at less than £2m, a fee that would be repaid several times over with Premier League status.