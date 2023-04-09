Journalist Nathan Judah has been left optimistic after filming Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes walking fairly freely amid injury concerns.

What's the latest on Matheus Nunes and Wolves?

It was a superb day for Julen Lopetegui and co in the Premier League on the weekend as they gave their survival hopes a big boost.

Indeed, they played host to Chelsea at Molineux and managed to come away with all three points in a 1-0 win.

In fact, it was Nunes who scored the only goal of the game with a stunning volley but the player later came off with an injury.

Amid fears of something serious, Judah was able to film the midfielder leaving the pitch after full-time and he seemed to be walking without any notable issues.

On Twitter, he wrote: "Matheus Nunes had to be helped off the pitch in the closing stages after a crunching tackle.

"Lopetegui said they will assess on Monday.

"But this is surely a good sign."

Is Matheus Nunes injured?

After leaving the pitch before the final whistle, it's easy to see why some fans might be concerned about a long-term injury. And with Wolves set to asses the player after the weekend, it remains unclear how bad this issue could be.

However, seeing as he left Molineux without any visible strapping and wasn't on crutches of anything like that, it seems as though he has likely avoided a major setback.

After his performance on the weekend, this will be a big boost for Wolves. Indeed, £100k-p/w Nunes showed just how important he is to the club with his goal against Chelsea.

For instance, in the player ratings for Birmingham Live, journalist Joseph Chapman gave him a 9/10 and wrote: "Impressive direct early running through the heart of the Chelsea half in the early stages lifted Wolves fans off their seats. Range of passing was often excellent, as was his work-rate and efforts to get into dangerous areas. As for the goal, it's at the very least a contender, if not the outright winner, of Wolves' goal of the season competition. Was winning tackles at the end."

With all that in mind, if Wolves are to avoid the drop, they'll likely need Nunes fit and it sounds as though he may well be fine despite the recent concerns.