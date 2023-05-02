Journalist Dean Jones has mooted Wolves to make a summer loan move for midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

The Molineux club are yet to entirely seal their fate as a Premier League team for another season but look in good shape to avoid the drop.

Indeed, despite losing away at Leicester City and to Brighton, Julen Lopetegui's men still sit with a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone with just four games left to play.

With that being the case, Wolves might be able to attract some decent options in the summer window and it sounds as though Liverpool midfielder Carvalho could soon be on their radar.

In a recent interview, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There is uncertainty about what happens with Fabio Carvalho. Firstly, it’s worth pointing out that he will not give up on making it with Liverpool. He’s very driven to ensure the move works out long-term.

“But this has been a tough season for all involved, and chances could be just as limited for him next season because Liverpool have to bounce back. That is going to mean top-level recruitment.

“I think a loan will be discussed for Carvalho. Fulham hoped it would become an option when he left them, but it never did. Marco Silva helped hugely with his breakthrough, and I’m sure he would welcome him back if the player is open to it.

“It is difficult to take a decision like that. From Carvalho’s perspective, it may feel like admitting defeat, and I did check out other moves that could be on the table. There has been nothing yet, but it sounds to me like Wolves could become an option. They are in an uncertain moment with players like Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves, and an opportunity to sign someone like Carvalho, who is an adaptable attacking midfield player, would be a good fit."

Will Fabio Carvalho leave Liverpool?

As alluded to by Jones, Carvalho has started just four times in the Premier League this term for the Reds and so he may want to get more game time next term by heading out on loan.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed as much when he stated that the talented 20-year-old will be on the move this summer (via Rousing the Kop).

However, if the £40k-p/w man still hopes to make it at Liverpool one day, a loan to Wolves certainly could help him develop while still having the opportunity to catch Jurgen Klopp's eye if he can impress with a Premier League rival.

All in all, it certainly sounds as if this move could make a lot of sense for all parties involved.