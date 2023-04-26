Referee Robert Jones and his VAR team may have made a notable mistake in the most recent Wolves game after they failed to send off goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

What's the latest on VAR and Wolves?

Julen Lopetegui's men picked up a vital three points at home against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night as they look to keep themselves safe from the drop.

After all, there is now a nine-point gap between Wolves and the bottom three – who have all played one more game – with relegation no longer looking likely.

Goals scored at the very start and the very end of the game at Molineux were enough to secure the 2-0 win. Indeed, Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen netted an own goal just three minutes into the affair before a 94th-minute penalty from Ruben Neves sealed the crucial points.

That penalty was awarded after opposing goalkeeper Johnstone took a heavy touch and lunged at Pedro Neto. It was undeniably a foul by Johnstone, but as this footage shared by BT Sport shows, he was perhaps lucky to avoid red.

Did Sam Johnstone deserve to see red against Wolves?

Referee Jones pointed to the spot and then only pulled out a yellow card, but it seems as though this was the wrong decision.

On the BT Sport coverage, the co-commentator can be heard saying: "I tell you what, that could easily have been a red. He lunges into that, he's out of control, and it's a huge error from Sam Johnstone."

Of course, with the incident happening so late on, it was unlikely to make much of a difference. Even so, the rules should still be applied evenly throughout the course of any match, regardless of what time a foul occurs.

What's more, had Johnstone been correctly sent off, it would mean he would now miss the next three games for Palace. And so their future opponents West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth may have every right to be annoyed by this decision.

Regardless of that, though, Wolves manager Lopetgui seemed happy with the result - but made clear to point out that his side are not safe just yet.

He told BBC Sport: "They are important points for us but they are not definitive. We have to get more points. It's an important win for us."

He added: "Palace are a good team. It's a very difficult victory for us. We had to work hard. We're happy."