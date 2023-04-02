BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that Adama Traore went over too easily when looking for a penalty for Wolves in their most recent match.

What's the latest on Wolves and VAR?

Julen Lopetugui's men travelled away from home to take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend but had to settle for just a point after a fiercely-contested match.

Indeed, Steve Cooper and co took a first-half lead thanks to Brennan Johnson, but Wolves then managed to pull themselves level thanks to Daniel Podence.

That was enough to see the game end 1-1 but perhaps things would have been different had referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot when Traore went to ground in the box.

When speaking about the challenge from Forest defender centre-back Felipe, Sutton told BBC radio show 606 that he agreed with the call made by the officials.

He explained (18:26): "I thought he went over easily there. I've seen that a lot, and what he does is he decelerates, and the Forest defender was Felipe I think, and there's contact, there's not enough contact. He's looking for a penalty. It's simulation.

Sutton added (18:58): "Why doesn’t Traore, with all his pace and his strength and his ability, not try and finish it anyway. He is looking for contact.

"And you know, the referee didn't didn't award a penalty, obviously, but he didn't go and check it on the monitor, it wasn't enough to overturn it. So, I'm totally with the referee on that."

Did Adama Traore deserve a penalty for Wolves?

As you can see in the Sky Sports highlights of the incident, there is a bit of a tug from Felipe on Traore, and you have seen those kinds of challenges punished before.

However, the £55k-p/w Wolves winger could probably stay on his feet and get the shot away if he really wanted to. In the end, it was a marginal decision and with referee Kavanagh not giving it live, it was never likely to be overturned by VAR.

No doubt, some Wolves fans will be frustrated by the decision but seeing as Podence seemed to spit at Johnson but still managed to avoid a red card, perhaps they can count themselves lucky on that front.

The draw leaves Lopetgui and co 13th in the league on 28 points, one place and one point above Forest who have a game in hand.