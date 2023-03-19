Referee Michael Salisbury and VAR may have made a big mistake in the most recent Wolves defeat after missing a possible penalty for a foul on Nelson Semedo.

What's the latest on Wolves and VAR?

The officials certainly were at the very centre of attention at Molineux this weekend in the Premier League as Julen Lopetegui's side fell to a 4-2 defeat.

Indeed, Leeds United managed to pick up the win as Jonny and Matheus Nunes were both sent off while the Whites also profited from a controversial decision when Rodrigo sealed the win with a late fourth.

What's more, as seen in the Sky Sports highlights of the game, with Wolves only 1-0 down, Semedo charges into the box and looked to have been fouled.

Did Wolves deserve a penalty for the possible foul on Semedo?

The referee didn't point to the spot live and when VAR reviewed it, they felt it was fine to let the incident pass without asking Salisbury to check the monitor.

As the footage clearly shows, though, Leeds defender Junior Firpo stretches out to clear the ball but ends up kicking his opponent's foot and bringing him to the ground.

It certainly feels as if it's one of those decisions where VAR wouldn't have overturned the decision had referee Salisbury given the penalty in real-time. And had he been asked to check the monitor, it's hard to see Firpo getting away without punishment.

After the game, manager Lopetegui certainly seemed incensed by the incident, telling BBC Sport: "I understand mistakes because it's human. I've seen the [potential] penalty against Nelson Semedo - he has a knee injury [because of the challenge] and [Junior Firpo] doesn't touch the ball.

"The referee has a fantastic view for TV. I don't know why he doesn't change the decision."