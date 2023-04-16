Referee Paul Tierney and his VAR team may have made a big mistake on the weekend as they failed to award Wolves a penalty.

What's the latest on Wolves and VAR?

It was a pretty good day for the Molineux crowd on Saturday in the Premier League as they saw their team pick up a vital three points.

Indeed, Julen Lopetugui and co managed to ease the threat of relegation somewhat with a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Striker Diego Costa netted his first Premier League goal in almost six years as Wolves took a first-half lead before substitute Hwang Hee-chan also got in on the match to deal the victory.

However, it seems as though things could have been made a fair bit easier had either the referee or his VAR handed the home side a penalty with the game in the balance at 1-0 after 51 minutes.

As shown in the Sky Sports highlights package, Toti Gomes latches onto a loose back-pass and appears to be fouled by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Did Wolves deserve a penalty vs Brentford?

Despite having a good look at the footage, VAR opted to stick with Tierney's decision on the pitch - presumably deciding that it wasn't enough of an officiating mistake to overrule.

It's definitely one of those where if the penalty had been given in the moment, VAR almost certainly wouldn't have ruled it out – so Raya can count himself pretty fortunate as the image above shows him having a swing at the ball and missing it completely as Toti gets there first.

Indeed, football writer Jason Soutar took to Twitter to offer his verdict on the matter and he called the decision a "joke"

He wrote: "Wolves have just been denied the most stonewall penalty of the season.

Tierney doesn’t give it then VAR doesn’t tell him to review it. How bizarre. This league is a JOKE."

Despite this major call not going their way, Wolves still managed to get across the line and pick up all three points in a result which will no doubt delight fans.

Manager Lopetegui certainly seemed happy. After all, he told the press he'll be taking his players for dinner after their clean sheet.

He said: “I'm very pleased to take my players for a meal, of course. It's a good investment for me, for sure. It's a good thing for them, but me too, because with a clean sheet you are closing to winning each match."