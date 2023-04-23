It seems as though referee Andy Madley and his VAR team may have made a big mistake after not awarding Wolves a late penalty for a Wout Faes handball.

What's the latest on Wolves and VAR?

Julen Lopetegui and co travelled away to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon but came away from the game empty-handed.

The match had got off to a promising start for the visitors, however, with Matheus Cunha opening the scoring with just 13 minutes on the clock.

Before halftime, though, the Foxes were level after Jose Sa brought down Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho buried the resulting penalty kick.

Wolves were unable to cling on for even a point in the end as Leicester struck a winner in the 75th minute as Timothy Castagne's effort made it 2-1 to the home team.

In the remaining time after the goal, WWFC did put some pressure on the opposition goal and it seems as though they could have had a penalty.

Indeed, as this footage shared on Twitter shows when a late corner was swung in, Faes clears the ball with the use of his arm

Was it a handball by Faes?

On the TV commentary, it's claimed: "For me, it's outstretched, it's unnatural." However, after a brief check by VAR, referee Madly is told to play on.

This seems pretty fortunate for Faes as he misses the ball completely with his attempted header but then it flies to safety via his arm.

As per the official FA rules, it is a handball offence when a player "touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger".

Now the phrase "unnaturally" is always down to interpretation and seems quite problematic when trying to draw up some black-and-white rules. But with the ball hitting Faes' outstretched arm, it certainly can be argued that he has committed an offence here.

Despite this incident, however, manager Lopetegui wasn't looking for excuses after the full-time whistle and instead insisted that his team should have created more chances.

He told the club's media team: “I don’t think we did enough or created enough chances in the second-half. They had more and when they scored it was easier for them because they are a very good team on the counter-attack. It was more difficult for us, but we tried.

“Now it’s done and today we can’t do anything more. We have to be ready for the next challenge.”