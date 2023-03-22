Wolverhampton Wanderers are willing to make an offer to bring Barcelona forward Abde Ezzalzouli to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Lowdown: The story so far

The Morocco international is currently out on a season-long loan at CA Osasuna, where his impressive performances appear to have caught the eye of Julen Lopetegui.

In January, Sport credited the Old Gold with an initial interest in the 21-year-old and it was claimed that they were one of the ‘most interested teams’ when it comes to securing his signature.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Pete O’Rourke insisted that it would be difficult to sign the winger permanently but thinks that the boss could have a significant role to play. He said:

“I think if any deal was to happen, it would probably only be a loan deal because Barcelona see him as being a long-term part of their plans. So as I said, it'll be a hard deal to do, but it does show that Lopetegui is using his Spanish connections to look for potential transfer targets.”

The Latest: Wolves eyeing Ezzalzouli

Now, according to La Razon (via Sport Witness), Wolves and Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest are both ‘willing to bid’ for Ezzalzouli later in the summer.

Currently, there is ‘no clarity’ on where he will be playing his football next season with Barcelona having not yet decided whether to include him in the first team or cash in during the upcoming window.

Xavi’s outfit, however, could ‘seek to obtain liquidity’ given the strong admiration from England, with Atletico Madrid and Real Betis also ‘showing interest’.

The Verdict: One for the future

Ezzalzouli has been dubbed a player known for ‘destroying defences’ by talent scout Shay Hicks and he would be an excellent signing for the future of Wolves.

The Blaugrana starlet has chipped in with three goals and two assists in 23 appearances for CA Osasuna, where he currently ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and the 91st percentile for most progressive carries per game (FBRef).

The Beni-Mellal native would also offer wonderful versatility having operated in four various positions throughout his career, including on both flanks and as a centre-forward.

Lopetegui’s target already has international experience at the highest level having reached the semi-finals of the World Cup with Morocco in 2022 ,so will know what it takes to be successful.

Therefore, Ezzalzouli will be able to bring this winning mentality to the Midlands should he put pen to paper in the months ahead.