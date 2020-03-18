Rave reviews for the 8th wonder of the world, Adama Traore

This season has been quite a remarkable one for Adama Traore.

Last season, there still remained questions about his end product – from the man himself, no less. Yet this term, there can be no such complaints. In all competitions, he has managed six goals and 10 assists, and his performances have attracted attention from very high places.

Rumour has it that Liverpool and Barcelona are both interested, with Wolves even slapping a £70m price-tag on his head.

He has been one of the stars of the campaign. But don’t take our word for it – here are three rave reviews from those in the know…

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager

Liverpool have been caused big problems so far this campaign – they have won 27 of their 29 games in the Premier League, picking up a huge 82 points along the way, and currently possess a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

However, according to Jurgen Klopp, Traore has been a handful for his side this term.

He said following the Reds’ narrow 2-1 victory at Molineux early this term, as per Goal.com:

“[Traore] is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”

Indeed, in that match, the 23-year-old was at the top of his game. He completed all four of his attempted dribbles, made two key passes, and also won three fouls – it is not too surprising that the Anfield outfit have been linked with him.

Tim Spiers/James Pearce, The Athletic

Interest in The Athletic’s has really increased in the UK this season, and that is largely down to the big name journalists they have working for them. Spiers and Pearce, experts on Wolves and Liverpool respectively, put together a piece in January, and they wrote for the outlet:

“Players, managers and fans are running out of words to describe him with, or people to compare him to. Best to just sit back and marvel at the wonder that is Adama Traore, Wolves’ eighth wonder of the world.”

Eighth wonder of the world is rather catchy! It is hard to describe him, though – there are so few players like him that there are so few comparisons to be made.

Jetro Willems, Newcastle left-back

Willems has plenty of experience at the highest level. He played in the Champions League with PSV, whilst he also appeared in the Europa League semi-finals last year with Eintracht Frankfurt, eventually losing to Chelsea.

He also played against Cristiano Ronaldo, but according to him, Traore is just as tricky to play against.

He told The Northern Echo:

“I have played against some very good players in my career, but no one quite as fast as Traore. He is unbelievable, definitely a beast. Not only is he incredibly fast, he is so, so strong as well. He’s known as the fastest man in football and now I know that is true. I like to think I am quite fast too – at least I did before playing against him! That was something else. I have played against Ronaldo, who is fast, but not that fast. Of course, he is so skilful but sometimes that is easier than being up against someone with such incredible pace. I played against Ronaldo in the Euros when Netherlands played Portugal. That was tough, but this was as tough an afternoon as I have had even though I thought I did quite well.”

That was after the Old Gold’s 1-1 draw with the Toon in January.

That was a quiet but still solid afternoon for the former Barcelona youth product – he completed six of his 10 dribbles, for example.

A comparison with Ronaldo is as good as it gets – and his pace is clearly something to behold.