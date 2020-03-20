Wolves’ Adama Traore could undergo shoulder surgery

Adama Traore has had an ongoing issue with his right shoulder this season, and according to The Athletic’s Tim Spiers Wolves could potentially take advantage of the latest situation to allow the player to undergo surgery.

What’s the latest?

The speedy winger may be well built but the joint in his shoulder has caused him persistent problems since he dislocated it while playing for Middlesbrough.

In 2019/20 alone he has had his right shoulder pop out of place on three occasions, most recently forcing him off the pitch in the 3-2 away win over Tottenham.

It is believed that the original plan was for the 24-year-old to continue playing until the end of the season, before having surgery in the summer, but the suspension of football could mean that now is the perfect opportunity to put an end to Traore’s pain.

Touching on the matter, Spiers wrote in The Athletic:

“As of a couple of days ago there were no plans to undergo surgery. Now that we know for certain Wolves won’t play for six weeks, that may change. “As far as I’m aware, physiotherapy is only a temporary solution.”

What should Nuno do this summer?

Risky strategy

Things are currently up in the air and it may not even be possible for the Spaniard to undergo surgery at this point, but it is an option the club should take up if it is indeed available.

Traore has reportedly suffered a repeat dislocation which means he is never 100% fit, and that could be affecting his game as well as his mindset.

It risks creating doubt and hesitation in his mind that influences his decision-making in a negative way on the pitch, and for the sake of his own pain he needs to address the issue.

Otherwise, he could possibly make the situation worse long-term and given he has a few weeks to recover he could come back in time to finish the season off – especially as it could be extended further.

Time away from the pitch and physiotherapy will undoubtedly help but it appears the issue is not such a simple fix, and that means surgery should be moved forward.

