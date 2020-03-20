Wolves: 3 things we’ve learned about Adama

When Wolves smashed their club-record transfer fee to bring Adama Traore to Molineux from Middlesbrough for £18m, it was certainly a risk, and also a deal which could’ve gone one of two ways.

After all, this was a player who had failed to score in 27 appearances for Boro when they were relegated in the 2016/17 campaign, and then one who mustered up just five goals the following season as Tony Pulis’ men suffered defeat in the playoffs.

However, the Spaniard is clearly a player who has come on leaps and bounds under Nuno Espirito Santo, especially in the current campaign where we have learned a lot about him…

He’s a tactical sponge

One thing that this season has taught us is that the former Barcelona man is very good at adapting to different tactical systems.

Adama has made five appearances as a right wing-back, one as a left-forward, two as a centre-forward and 18 outings on the right flank, showcasing his excellent versatility in many different systems used by Nuno – the Portuguese boss often mixes up his formation, as you can see on his Transfermarkt page.

The 24-year-old has done well to adjust to this ever-changing scenario.

Finally nailed his end product

One thing that Adama often struggled with in his early days was getting his brain to work as quickly as his feet.

The Wolves No.37 has always displayed blistering pace and mesmeric dribbling ability since arriving on these shores with Aston Villa, only to balloon a cross out of play or have a wild shot at goal.

However, this season, Adama has six goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions, which is a very healthy attacking output for a player who has played in a number of different positions.

He’s attractive to European giants

Adama’s form has also led to interest from Champions League giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, with The Telegraph revealing that Spain’s top clubs are monitoring his situation at Molineux.

Clubs of that stature surely wouldn’t go near a kick-and-run merchant, so he is clearly showing potential to become a top-drawer player who would fit amongst those at the upper echelons of the game.

