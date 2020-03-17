Wolves: Leo Bonatini wasting golden chance

Back in the summer, Wolves decided to ship Leo Bonatini out on loan to Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, where he put pen to paper on a season-long deal with the club.

Things started off fairly well for the 25-year-old. He notched two goals and one assist in his first six outings for the club, with one of those strikes coming against Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, once home to Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, things have gone truly stale since then.

Bonatini has just one goal to add to that tally as things stand, which came on the 8th December.

Significantly, the Brazilian hasn’t scored since then, with his goal drought spanning just over three months – he hasn’t even laid on an assist in that time either.

Now, while this isn’t great news on it’s own, it is made even worse by the fact that Bonatini actually has a golden chance to get back involved in first-team proceedings at Wolves if he impresses.

Nuno Espirito Santo only has one senior option at centre-forward as things stand, with Patrick Cutrone obligated to join Fiorentina this summer while January signing Leonardo Campana is only 19 – Raul Jimenez is the only out-and-out option for the Midlands-based club.

So, in that respect, Bonatini doesn’t have much competition ahead of him when he returns to Molineux, so impressing on loan at Vitoria de Guimaraes could make Nuno reconsider where the 25-year-old stands in his pecking order ahead of potentially reintegrating him for next season.

However, if anything, Bonatini is merely justifying Nuno’s decision to ship him away from the club.

If he has any aspirations of making it again at Molineux, the former Brazil U17 international needs to dust himself off and find some form over in Portugal, or it could be lights out as far as his Wolves career is concerned.

In other news, two Wolves players who have combined for 17 goals are ensuring that old-school traditions are very much alive and kicking…