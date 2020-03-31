Wolves skipper reveals the one thing that frustrates Nuno Santo

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady has revealed all in a recent appearance on The Athletic’s ‘The Molineux View’ podcast this week, including the one thing that winds his manager Nuno Santo up…

What’s he said?

There has been no action on the pitch for three weeks now, and it could be several more before fans get to see the Old Gold back once again.

The west Midlanders still have the Premier League’s top six and the Europa League to compete for, so any future return will make for serious intrigue.

Coady took time away from his family and the rigorous training regime the club have got him on to speak to both Tim Spiers and Jacqui Oatley on Tuesday.

The duo asked the Wolves skipper if there was any one thing that annoyed his chief-in-command, he responded with this:

“I’ll say something little which I noticed with the first couple of weeks that he was in. When we’re on the training pitch- it’s a bit mad out there and no one will really know it – but it’s just us as players that know it. “When we’re out on the training pitch and he’s obviously speaking in the middle, it gets to him a little bit when your hands are on your hips because you’re not ready. “He’ll say to ya ‘you’re not ready, get your hands off your hips, make sure you’re ready’. I’ve been done for it when he first come in. That has always been something that has frustrated him in terms of being on the training pitch.”

Management style

It’s no surprise to see that this sort of thing annoys the Portuguese boss, after all, he was once likened to Premier League great Sir Alex Ferguson by Spiers himself – the man who deployed the infamous ‘hairdryer’ tactic regularly in the dressing room.

In some sense, such a niche thing on the training ground is Nuno’s own form of the hairdryer treatment as he clearly demands a certain level from all of his players no matter the occasion and it is no wonder that Wolves have been doing so well under his leadership.

A Championship trophy and qualification to the Europa League inside two seasons is a phenomenal achievement and is precisely why his management style shouldn’t be questioned.

It’s also merely the start of the journey with ownership group Fosun having loft ambitions to one day challenge for the Premier League title.

