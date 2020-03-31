Conor Coady lauds John Terry as big career influence

Wolves skipper Conor Coady has revealed the major influences on his career, and perhaps there’s a surprise name in their given his ties to Merseyside.

What’s he said?

With football under lockdown, players across the nation have been forced to train at home to keep things ticking over ahead of any potential return to action, but the 27-year-old has taken time out to give The Athletic an interview.

Coady appeared on the latest edition of ‘The Molineux View’ podcast, which is hosted by Wolves duo Tim Spiers and Jacqui Oatley.

The captain was asked about the influences on his career, to which he started off mentioning those around him such as friends and family before going onto name two former Premier League stars as players he looked up to.

Having come through the system at Liverpool, of course, Steven Gerrard was named but so was an old nemesis in Chelsea’s John Terry. Here’s what Coady said:

“In terms of leadership skills, it’s something I have always had growing up. I’ve always spoke, I’ve always been a person to speak quite a lot. I might get on a few people’s nerves now and again but I’ve always been someone to speak quite a lot and try and help my teammates. I think if I’m helping people, then I’m doing something right so that is something I’ve always grown up with. “I’ve tried to look at certain people over the years, captains. Obviously growing up watching Steven Gerrard and trying to learn off him but another one was obviously John Terry at Chelsea. I used to try and look at how he played and how he played the game and organised the game – and led. That was a big person I always looked up to.”

Leadership qualities

The Reds and the Blues have long battled out some huge matches in their time, most recently the European Super Cup final in the summer and in the past, big ties such as the FA Cup final in 2012 as well as a Champions League semi the year Liverpool went on to win it for the fifth time.

But over the course of the Premier League era, it can be argued that Terry is right up there for captains, so no wonder Coady has looked up to him throughout his career.

There are certainly similarities when you watch the Liverpudlian play at Molineux – lets put it this way, if there were no fans in the stadium, then the loudest player on the pitch is going to be Coady, no doubts about it.

He’s also one of Nuno Santo’s most trusted players having featured in every single game this campaign – outside of the Carabao Cup at least.

Maybe one day, if Wolves go on to hit the heights Fosun want them to achieve, Coady will be put alongside the aforementioned duo for best-ever top-flight captains.

