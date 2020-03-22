Wolves cannot repeat Kevin Thelwell blunder

In the summer of 2019, Wolves made what appeared to be an impressive signing.

Kevin Thelwell had managed to negotiate the £16.2m arrival of Italy international Patrick Cutrone, a man who had scored 43 goals in 67 appearances for AC Milan’s youth team and then 27 in 90 for their first-team – a fine scoring rate to say the least.

With Raul Jimenez the only other first-team striker at the club of any pedigree – Leo Bonatini is in a lower class and was eventually loaned out to Vitória de Guimarães following Cutrone’s arrival – it was a deal which made sense for Thelwell to complete, although it has turned out to be a real blunder from the now-departed Sporting Director.

In total, the Italian only netted three goals in 24 outings for Wolves before being shipped off to Fiorentina on January 10th, where the Serie A side have an obligation to buy him in the summer of 2021.

From his arrival on July 30th 2019 to his exit on January 10th 2020, Cutrone picked up £62,923-a-week during the 23 weeks he spent at Molineux, meaning he earned a total of £1.45m in wages.

Add that to his £16.2m transfer fee, and Cutrone cost Wolves a total of £17.65m.

Now, Wolves are very much in the same boat as they were in before the misfit striker arrived at Molineux.

Jimenez remains the only reliable out-and-out striker for Nuno Espirito Santo, and Bonatini has only netted three goals on loan at Vitória de Guimarães – in that respect, the Midlands-based side cannot afford to make another blunder like they did with Cutrone.

Nuno has been lucky that Jimenez has remained injury-free this term, as his sore lack of reinforcements at centre-forward would’ve been exposed had the Mexican been missing for a prolonged period of time.

With Cutrone out of the picture, Wolves must ensure that they recruit a viable challenger to the former Atletico Madrid striker this summer, or they will have to endure this whole process once again.

In other news, see what we’ve learned about this rapid tactical sponge during Wolves’ campaign so far…