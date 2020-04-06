Wolves’ Daniel Podence attempts Ronaldo’s viral challenge

Daniel Podence hasn’t been able to hit the ground running at his new club Wolves just yet following a £16.9m switch from Olympiacos in January.

The 24-year-old has managed just one start from seven appearances, and that came against Espanyol in the Europa League where he managed to provide an assist.

But aside from that, it has been very slim pickings. And the current pandemic putting football under lockdown is hardly helping his chances.

At least he’s keeping fit, though with the Portuguese winger posting his attempt to Cristiano Ronaldo’s core cruncher challenge to Instagram.

Here’s the video:

While he was no match for the 35-year-old’s impressive 142, he still gave it a good go. Although fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes couldn’t stop himself from poking fun, taking a swipe at his diminutive 5 foot 5 frame.

With no football due to happen anytime soon, it is good to see that some of Nuno Santo’s squad are working hard to keep their fitness levels topped up ahead of potential returns to action in the future.

