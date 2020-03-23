Wolves’ Daniel Podence reacts to Rui Patricio post

Wolves have now gone more than two weeks without playing a game of football and it appears that the boredom may finally be getting to some.

Rui Patricio has spent the fortnight, like others, in self-isolation and though he is likely doing his best to keep active, he has suddenly decided to be creative with his razor and has unveiled a new look.

Normally bearded, the Portugal international has showed off his new moustache, with the rest of his face clean shaven meaning he does look rather smart.

Would John McGinn be a good signing for Wolves?

Yes Vote No Vote

The black and white filter he has used only adds to the effect, and it will be interesting to see if he sports the new look on the pitch.

He almost looks like a new man, but he used the occasion of his post to share that he is thinking of his fans, telling them to stay safe throughout this period of uncertainty.

Patricio’s post has attracted a fair bit of attention. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, the keeper’s compatriot, has responded with a message, but Wolves teammate Daniel Podence has reacted with laughter, while the likes of Pedro Neto and Ruben Vinagre have also got involved.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

He could therefore be the subject of mockery and ridicule when the squad returns to the training ground, but judging by the confidence of his post it is unlikely he will mind too much.

In other news, Wolves fans are debating whether one transfer target would be a good addition to make in the summer…