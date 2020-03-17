Wolves fans recall Diogo Jota’s goal against Man United

Wolves fans have been spoilt over the last few years and it would likely take some time for supporters to recall their best moment since Fosun International took over in 2016.

Since then the club has not only won a promotion at a canter but they have also established themselves as a tough competitor in the Premier League – achieving Europa League qualification last term as well as reaching the FA Cup semi-final.

They had one foot in the final too as they led Watford 2-0 at one point, but fans would instead rather focus on the magical night that took them to that point in the first place – the 2-1 win over Manchester United at Molineux.

Diogo Jota scored a superb solo goal in that tie, taking the ball past Luke Shaw brilliantly before finding the near post with a clinical finish, and in doing so sent the Wolves faithful into raptures.

Some have suggested it was their best moment as a club supporter, and it may make up for the successive relegations that occurred early last decade.

Has to be one of the best moments of my life 😀 — SaffronWolves (@SaffronWolves) March 16, 2020

The best — Lemar Carlin (@CarlinLemar) March 17, 2020

Many fans have discussed the electric atmosphere that night and how they felt when the ball struck the net.

It is a shame the current season has been suspended as it has prevented similar scenarios arising for Wolves, since they still have an exciting second leg match in the Europa League round of 16 to come, if and when football restarts again, with Olympiacos the visitors to Molineux.

Will never, ever forget this game! Unbelievable! https://t.co/enZdR3Zkyv — Lewdence (@LewyDeWolf) March 16, 2020

Unreal. Makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. Atmosphere was electric. Up there as one of the best for me. Goal that got us to Wembley left Luke Shaw on his backside #wwfc #wolves @Wolves https://t.co/MyBujcBqwd — Dave Lewis (@djlwolves) March 16, 2020

Behind the goal watching this unfold, the absolute scenes when the ball hit the back of the net….. priceless! ▪️🔸🐺 https://t.co/qGLj73PcPH — Tom (@wolvesladtom) March 17, 2020

Some supporters are missing that feeling after the lack of action at the weekend, and it seems that watching such a great memory has prompted such a reaction.

I miss football. — Nick Allen (@NickAllen224) March 16, 2020

I miss Wolves 😥 — Danny Rosamond (@DannyRosamond) March 17, 2020

