The suspension of the season is the last thing Wolves would have wanted as they still have so much left to play for, including the second leg of a round of 16 tie against Olympiacos in the Europa League.

Qualifying for the Champions League via finishing in the top four also remains a distinct possibility, and much of their success has been because of Diogo Jota, who has unsurprisingly gained attention from elsewhere.

Arsenal and Napoli are the latest clubs to be linked with the attacker, and though there is no real reason to leave the Midlands it is possible that an offer good enough could lure the £31.5m-rated player away.

His 43 goals and 19 assists for the club in 120 appearances show how good he has been, while Raul Jimenez also works well as his strike partner, which could indicate that losing him would be detrimental.

Jota has played 37 times this season which shows Nuno Espirito Santo relies on him somewhat, but given Wolves have recruited well in recent years they may be able to replace him should they decide, and they would have the millions from his sale to work with.

As interest is only likely to increase because of the 23-year-old’s form, we asked out team of writers to share their opinion on whether Wolves could deal with his departure.

Danny Lewis

“It feels as though Wolves are on the cusp of doing something special considering they currently sit just five points off fourth in the league. If that is not a sign that they should do all they can to continue progressing then I don’t know what is.

“If they were to sell Jota, then it would completely go against that and could prove to be massively detrimental. His worth can be shown in the fact that he has outdone Jimenez recently, getting three goals and an assist in Wolves’ last three games, where the Mexican has two goals. Considering this, letting Jota go would be a massive mistake.”

Lewis Blain

“Out of all of the stars at Nuno Santo’s disposal, Diogo Jota is one they could reasonably sell – and it could well bring major benefits to Adama Traore.

“Wolves have preferred a 3-4-3 system for most of the season, but the Portuguese winger thrives most in a 3-5-2 alongside Raul Jimenez as last season they combined for 45% of their league goals. However, it means there is no spot for the speedster at right-wing, which is a dangerous game to play as he’s probably been their biggest threat this campaign.

“In selling Jota, Nuno can shore up other areas like at centre-back and central midfield and they already have two ready-made replacements to go in Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence. He’d be no huge loss – take Jimenez or Traore, and then it would be a different story.”

Jonathan Radcliffe

“Diogo Jota has experienced ups and downs so far this season. He scored just two goals in 16 Premier League appearances, for example, before scoring six goals in five matches ahead of the recent top-tier suspension.

“Clearly, he has quality – 43 goals in 120 Wolves appearances is far from a bad return – but he lacks consistency. The Old Gold need to be careful not to move him on too quickly – after all, he is just 23. Give him another year in the top flight, and then evaluate where he is at then. That may be a risk in terms of re-sale value, but it could pay dividends in terms of his performance and contribution.”

Kealan Hughes

“If Wolves want to maintain their success then their best chance of doing that is to keep their best players, a criterium Jota certainly fits into.

“After all, they will likely be competing in Europe once again next year and therefore need to add to their small squad, not allow key players to leave, particularly the Portuguese forward as he can fulfil multiple roles.

“That being said, the club could fetch a large fee for Jota and should that happen they would have a good chance of replacing him, certainly goal-wise considering Jota has only six league goals to his name.

“Pedro Neto is waiting in the wings and has four goal contributions in seven league starts, and with further guidance under Nuno it is possible that he could come in as Jota’s replacement.”

