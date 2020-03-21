Dave Edwards capture was a £675k masterstroke

Wolves have made many a fine purchase in recent years.

Joao Moutinho for just £5m is definitely one.

Conor Coady for only £2m is another.

However, if you were to go back to over a decade ago, a signing made by Mick McCarthy in 2008 is arguably the greatest value for money addition Wolves will make for many, many moons.

Back then, the Midlands-based club snapped up Wales midfielder Dave Edwards from Luton for a snip at a reported sum of £675k.

He had only made 22 appearances for Luton, scoring four goals, so this was a player with little pedigree surrounding his name.

However, when he left Molineux in 2017, perhaps every Wolves supporter across the land knew who Edwards was.

The Pontesbury-born man left the club with an eye-opening 307 appearances for the club under his belt, in which time he had scored 44 goals and registered 17 assists.

Get the calculator out and do a bit of maths and you’ll discover that Edwards only cost Wolves £2.2k per game, if you were to divide his low transfer fee by his vast amount of appearances.

Also, using the Bank of England‘s inflation calculator, you can see that the midfielder would cost £907,407.08 in today’s money, which would still make him a bargain even if Wolves spent that amount of money on him in the modern era.

To get over 300 appearances and nine years of service from a man who cost just under £700k is phenomenal business from Wolves, and ex-Wolves boss McCarthy surely smiles to himself when this shrewd transfer crosses his mind from time to time.

Edwards helped Wolves win the Championship in the 2008/09 campaign, and also helped the club win League One in 2013/14 – he definitely played his part in laying the foundations for Nuno Espirito Santo’s successful stint at this very moment in time.

