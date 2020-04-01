 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Wolves fans drool over Oskar Buur

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 1/4/2020 | 08:30pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been drooling over one of their top young talents this week after the club’s official Twitter feed reminded them of a key landmark.

Oskar Buur became a 22-year-old on Tuesday, and both the club and supporters have been wishing him well on social media.

The emerging Dane has become a part of Nuno Santo’s first-team setup this season, signing a contract extension in February. He has made four senior appearances across the Europa League, FA Cup and the EFL Trophy.

Buur provided the very assist that clinched Diogo Jota’s hat-trick against Besiktas earlier this campaign.

With Nuno deploying a small squad of players, the left wing-back has seen himself rise in the pecking order to play second fiddle to Matt Doherty, who one fan believes is the worse player of the two.

He’s clearly seen as one for the future as the club have tied him down until the summer of 2023, even despite landing Rochdale prodigy Luke Matheson during the January transfer window.

Here’s what supporters have been saying…

