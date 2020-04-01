 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Wolves fans react to Ruben Neves donation

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 07:20pm

Wolves fans have been reacting in their masses to what their midfielder Ruben Neves has done this week after it was revealed that he had kindly donated around €33,000 (£29,200) to a hospital in his hometown, Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal.

And fans have been lapping up the “classy” gesture on Twitter.

The 22-year-old contacted the hospital on his own accord asking how he could help and added: “It is a duty to help the region where I am born and where I have family and friends. This is a moment of public health emergency that no one can remain indifferent to.”

Neves just like his teammates at Molineux have been forced to train from the confines of their home over the past couple of weeks, and that isn’t likely to change anytime in the near future with football on hold.

Who is the better Portuguese midfielder at Wolves?

Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves

Joao Moutinho

Joao Moutinho

Aside from keeping his fitness levels topped up, it’s clear to see that the Portuguese star – who is rated at £45m by Transfermarkt – is doing something worthwhile with his free time and of course, the healthy wage packet he’ll be on in the west Midlands.

Here’s what supporters have been saying…

AND in other news, Wolves skipper reveals the one thing that frustrates Nuno Santo

