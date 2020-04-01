Wolves fans react to Ruben Neves donation

Wolves fans have been reacting in their masses to what their midfielder Ruben Neves has done this week after it was revealed that he had kindly donated around €33,000 (£29,200) to a hospital in his hometown, Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal.

And fans have been lapping up the “classy” gesture on Twitter.

The 22-year-old contacted the hospital on his own accord asking how he could help and added: “It is a duty to help the region where I am born and where I have family and friends. This is a moment of public health emergency that no one can remain indifferent to.”

Neves just like his teammates at Molineux have been forced to train from the confines of their home over the past couple of weeks, and that isn’t likely to change anytime in the near future with football on hold.

Aside from keeping his fitness levels topped up, it’s clear to see that the Portuguese star – who is rated at £45m by Transfermarkt – is doing something worthwhile with his free time and of course, the healthy wage packet he’ll be on in the west Midlands.

Here’s what supporters have been saying…

pretty good going compared to villas CM 😉 — Adam Cox (@xawcx14) March 31, 2020

This action show’s a lot about the ethos and mentality of the players we instill in the club and also expect from the players. Nuno expect’s certain behaviour on/off pitch this demonstrates it that he has picked the right players!! — NAG (@Kingwolf84) March 31, 2020

Love these lads….. they are educating our kids on the right values…. they come from a giving culture and I for one love it. — Stuart Spence (@stuartspence8) March 31, 2020

👏👏👏 well done Ruben.🐺🐺🐺👍 — Dave (@Davetcb) March 31, 2020

Amazing gesture 👏👏👏👏 — Roy Wooldridge (@roylegobrick) March 31, 2020

Terrific gesture — Colin Tonks (@colin_tonks) March 31, 2020

Top man Ruben 👍👍 — Phil Beese (@BeesePhil) March 31, 2020

Excellent from the Lads we salute you ….. — Chris Maiden (@ChrisMaiden11) March 31, 2020

Now that’s class, maybe Jackie Greasy should take note — Mark Spruce (@mark_spruce) March 31, 2020

Awesome… great gesture… more Wolves supporters in Portugal for sure! — Brian Burton (@brianjburton) April 1, 2020

Classy man 👏 — rob langford (@robertlangford3) March 31, 2020

Brilliant, meanwhile Grealish……….. — Mark Freese (@scousemouse56) March 31, 2020

Great gesture! 🧡🖤 Compare that to the Aston Villa captain….. — Carole Jones (@CaroleJ23452925) March 31, 2020

