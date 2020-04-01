Wolves fans furious at UEFA fine

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been fined nearly £9,000 by UEFA this week after their Europa League tie against Espanyol kicked off a few minutes late last month, and it has left fans furious in the west Midlands.

UEFA have blamed the Molineux-based outfit for the failure to start on time and will expect payment within 90 days. It remains to be seen whether or not Wolves will try to appeal the decision.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Nuno Santo’s side won 6-3 on aggregate to go progress into the Round of 16 where they have everything to play for still after drawing 1-1 with Olympiacos.

It’s Wolves’ first venture into European competition in nearly 40 years, and they have every chance of competing in the tournament once again next term as they currently hold sixth place in the Premier League and of course, could still win it if they find a way past the Greek outfit.

How far can Wolves go in the Europa League?

Last 16 Vote Quarters Vote Semis Vote Champions Vote

For now, though, the Wolf Pack will have to top up fitness levels at home with a suspension putting pay to fixtures across the globe.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to the news…

Call it Quits by sending our players against their will to play a game at a time of a pandemic.

Then next day admitting you got it wrong.

If anything you owe us £8,000 for the clubs expenditure to go to Greece.😡🐺🐺🐺 — Dave (@Davetcb) March 31, 2020

Weird. But UEFA can force us to play a game of football in the middle of a pandemic against a club whose owner has/had the virus.. Nice one 👍 https://t.co/IAlGRQk7ha — Lewdence (@LewyDeWolf) March 31, 2020

As usual, UEFA have got their priorities right! — Andrew Willis (@andywilis62) March 31, 2020

Similar fine to those clubs guilty of racism in the stands. Standard. #UEFA — Rob Walker (@TangerineRob) March 31, 2020

Really????? — Simon Bateman (@SimonBateman29) March 31, 2020

This is a joke right?? — Kate (@khnatter) April 1, 2020

Really?! THAT’S what UEFA are concerning themselves with at the moment?! Anyone for some perspective?…. — Tony Unsworth (@tony_unsworth) April 1, 2020

Donkey organisation run by donkeys — Dangeroushero.Brian (@blian666) March 31, 2020

AND in other news, Conor Coady lauds PL LEGEND as big career influence…