 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Wolves News
Wolves fans furious at UEFA fine

Wolves fans furious at UEFA fine

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 01:00pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been fined nearly £9,000 by UEFA this week after their Europa League tie against Espanyol kicked off a few minutes late last month, and it has left fans furious in the west Midlands.

UEFA have blamed the Molineux-based outfit for the failure to start on time and will expect payment within 90 days. It remains to be seen whether or not Wolves will try to appeal the decision.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 30

Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league?

Nuno Santo’s side won 6-3 on aggregate to go progress into the Round of 16 where they have everything to play for still after drawing 1-1 with Olympiacos.

It’s Wolves’ first venture into European competition in nearly 40 years, and they have every chance of competing in the tournament once again next term as they currently hold sixth place in the Premier League and of course, could still win it if they find a way past the Greek outfit.

How far can Wolves go in the Europa League?

Last 16

Last 16

Quarters

Quarters

Semis

Semis

Champions

Champions

For now, though, the Wolf Pack will have to top up fitness levels at home with a suspension putting pay to fixtures across the globe.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to the news…

AND in other news, Conor Coady lauds PL LEGEND as big career influence

Article title: Wolves fans furious at UEFA fine

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 