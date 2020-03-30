Wolves must win race for Gabriel to match ambitions

Wolverhampton Wanderers still appear to be in the race for a vital addition this summer, but if they are to meet the ambitions of the club, then they’ll have to win the battle for him over their Premier League rivals.

According to the Daily Mail, the west Midlanders are keen on making a splash for Lille colossus Gabriel Magalhaes at the end of the season, but Everton, Leicester City and now Chelsea stand in their way.

Frank Lampard’s Blues are said to be the front-runners and are close to landing the centre-back, as per Eurosport’s Manu Lonjon.

Wolves, who sit sixth in the standings and are still in the Europa League knockout stages, want to become the champions one day according to chairman Jeff Shi, part of the Fosun ownership group.

They even want to pip Manchester City at the very top, too – but to do so, they’ll need to pip the others in the transfer market first.

Such lofty dreams will only be met if they can start to add strength and depth to Nuno Santo’s current armoury.

Only since Willy Boly’s long-awaited return from injury has their defensive record picked up – five clean sheets in his eight games back compared to just the four shut outs in 21 matches without. Some difference.

At times, Nuno has opted for midfield duo Romain Saiss and Leander Dendoncker at the back, so the above result is hardly a shocking revelation.

It is about time that the club went out and splashed on a flashy new partner for Boly, and of course, the heralding skipper Conor Coady.

And Gabriel offers the perfect solution.

His ball-playing abilities have been tremendous in Ligue 1 this term, averaging a massive 61.8 passes per game at a success rate of 82.2% – he’s even got that Coady long-ball in his locker, managing 3.2 per game, all via WhoScored.

On top of that, the 6 foot 3 defender is notching 3.3 clearances, 1.8 tackles and 1.2 interceptions across the French top-flight as well as the Champions League.

If Wolves want to compete with the best, it’s time they showed it and a raid for the £19.8m-rated ace is certainly a good way to start.

AND in other news, Rui Barbosa is the unsung hero for Wolves…