Mick McCarthy hit the jackpot with 2010 signing

Back in 2010, Wolves completed the £3m signing of Stephen Hunt from Hull, having managed to finally snag him after a six-month long pursuit, and also for £2m less than their bid for him in January.

The Irishman had just finished as the Tigers’ top-scorer with six goals to his name, while he was also named Player of the Year at the club.

So, when Mick McCarthy finally managed to get his hands on the forward, it looked like a good move – it certainly turned out that way as well.

Hunt made a total of 66 appearances for Wolves, scoring eight goals while registering 13 assists as well.

However, one goal was an absolutely crucial strike which earned the Midlands-based club a huge financial boost.

McCarthy’s £3m signing netted a pivotal strike against Blackburn on the final day of the to ensure that Wolves survived relegation on goal difference, ensuring that the club continued to reap the financial benefits of Premier League football – The Express and Star described it as the £40m goal, netted just three minutes before full-time and making Hunt a true hero in the process.

Using the Bank of England‘s inflation calculator, you would discover that the ex-Reading man’s £3m transfer fee in 2010 would be worth £3.88m in today’s money – he was definitely worth every penny after netting that vital goal against Blackburn.

He spent a good three years at Molineux, delivering some classy performances while also staying with the club after their relegation to the Championship, where he continued to deliver 100%.

He also spent some time at Coventry before retiring in 2016.

Wolves definitely got their money’s worth out of the Portlaoise-born player – even that goal alone against Blackburn ensured that he had more than paid back his transfer fee, to say the least.

McCarthy certainly hit the jackpot with this shrewd swoop in 2010.

