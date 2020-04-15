Opinion: Why Raúl Jiménez should stay at Wolves

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez has been linked to moves away from the Midlands since January, with three major Premier League sides keen on acquiring his services.

According to ESPN, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the Mexican striker, who currently has a market value of £36million (£45m prior to the halted season).

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the 28-year-old and his teammate, Rúben Neves, as they look to recruit in the summer, with Goal.com reporting back in January that the Red Devils had made moves to sign the pair, although a deal in the winter window never transpired.

Jiménez has taken the league by storm since arriving from Benfica in 2018 on loan before making it a permanent move the following year. The frontman has tallied 26 league goals and 14 assists across his time so far with Wolves. His goal contributions see him the eighth-highest scorer in England’s top flight this campaign, ahead of Raheem Sterling and Roberto Firmino.

But despite interest from three of England’s most valuable clubs, a move away from Wolves wouldn’t be as beneficial as it may look on paper. The Midlands side are currently sixth in the Premier League on 43 points, five behind fourth-place Chelsea.

However, following a verdict of Manchester City’s ban from Europe, Wolves may simply need to secure fifth in the table to qualify for a Champions League spot – which Man United currently occupy with a very slim two-point advantage.

Europe is well within the grasp of Nuno Espírito Santo’s side and their ticket to success is undoubtedly Jiménez. However, it’s easy to see why the links to some of England’s best could be tempting the striker. The Red Devils have been struggling across the frontline this season and the promise of regular first-team football could be enough to sway the Mexican into a move up north.

Spurs are in a similar situation, with three of their attackers currently injured. Harry Kane is also linked to a move away from London, which could see the addition of Jiménez becoming the focal point of the team. But Tottenham and their rivals Arsenal are both in surprisingly low positions in the table, with just one point separating them in eighth and ninth place respectively.

To move away from a side where exciting things could be unfolding would be a foolish move for Jiménez. Particularly if the rumours surrounding an exit for Adama Traore come to fruition and Wolves use the money to bring in support for their No.9. The added bonus of Champions League football would also attract attention from the rest of Europe, especially if they make it into the knockout stages.

With Jiménez in their ranks, Wolves could see themselves slowly climb the ladder towards becoming an elite Premier League side. If he stays long enough, the Mexican goal-machine could also see himself go down in history as a club legend, although admittedly that is some way off right now.