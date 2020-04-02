Fernandes and Dias react to Wolves’ Moutinho on Instagram

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho has uploaded a hilarious update to Instagram as he shows fans and fellow professionals exactly how he’s been keeping fit during these testing times, and it has sparked a reaction from a couple of Nuno Santo’s former transfer targets as well as Manchester United maestro Bruno Fernandes.

The 33-year-old playmaker has been a hit in the west Midlands since joining the club for just £5m two summers ago, and in this clip, he can be seen lugging a wheelbarrow full of wood around his home.

Moutinho is clearly a popular man as there have been so many fellow players reacting. Summer target and Benfica prodigy Ruben Dias was one whilst January’s nearly-addition Nelson Oliveira was another.

Even former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas had something to say…

It remains to be seen when the Premier League season can get back underway, but at least Nuno’s star playmaker is keeping on top of things ahead of any potential return date.

