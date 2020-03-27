Wolves target John McGinn summed up in 3 images

Wolves will be looking to strengthen in the summer and one player who is reportedly on their radar, according to TEAMtalk, is Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

The Scotland international had enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League prior to picking up an injury in December, and though Nuno Espirito Santo has two accomplished midfielders in Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, he could be a sensible addition.

He has made five league goal contributions this term while 2.5 tackles per game shows he is usesful in his own defensive third, too, and that means he could be an asset in a variety of ways for Wolves.

Would John McGinn be a good signing for Wolves?

McGinn has displayed those attributes throughout 2019/20, and a look at the images below gives fans an indication as to what type of player they may be signing come the summer.

Tough in the tackle

The £18m-rated player may be capable of moments of magic, such as his goal against Sheffield Wednesday last season, but it is his defensive side that has suited Aston Villa so well this campaign, and it is little surprise that they have won just three out of ten league games without him.

It is one aspect of his game that ranks above Ruben Neves’ 1.6 tackles per game, and Wolves face a small problem if Joao Moutinho gets injured, as they would lose his impressive 2.7 tackles per game – meaning the midfield would decline it its defensive cover.

Determined

In order to be so effective in preventing danger, McGinn has to cover a huge amount of ground, and he often displays his endless running when breaking away or preventing a counter himself.

He is not afraid to get down and dirty and the energy he displays across 90 minutes is quite remarkable, and it is something he will always be able to offer Wolves, even if it costs him his shirt.

Big-game player

This could be a vital bonus for Wolves given their aspirations. They could still have big games to come in Europe this year but the FA Cup semi-final defeat last season showed they have lessons to learn when it comes to achieving success.

McGinn was part of the Hibernian team that won its first Scottish Cup since 1902, and he also scored the winning goal in last year’s Championship play-off final.

The image above also shows him scoring at Arsenal earlier this term, and Wolves will need to pick up wins at places like the Emirates if they are going to reach the next level in 2020/21.

