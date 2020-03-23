Wolves fans are split on targeting of John McGinn

TEAMtalk report that Wolves are targeting Aston Villa’s John McGinn, along with Everton and Leicester.

The interest has sparked a significant discussion amongst the Wolves fanbase and there are a variety of views being espoused, some of which are quite surprising given the season the midfielder has had.

Firstly, the Scotland international made a valuable contribution to Villa’s promotion campaign with seven goals and 10 assists – including the winner in the play-off final, and he has adjusted to the Premier League well with five goal contributions in 18 league matches.

Many Wolves fans are impressed with what they have seen and think he could provide good competition for the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, and given he has averaged a Premier League WhoScored rating of 7.2 they are right to hold such a view.

All day, hes class! — Christopher Burton (@C7Burton) March 22, 2020

Would do OK in our U23’s — Brendan Hever (@MrMussells) March 22, 2020

If he wants to sit in the bench absolutely. Better than Neves or Moutinho ? Not a chance. — Russ (@RussT1976) March 22, 2020

He’d be a great boot cleaner for Moutinho & Neves @DwCalder & @JoshHoughton6 — Julian Edwards (@Julianedwards_1) March 22, 2020

The fact Leicester and Everton are also interested highlights the fact that the Midlands outfit are targeting an astute signing, as both of those teams will be harbouring European qualification hopes next season.

McGinn may never have played for a Premier League side aiming for anything other than survival, but his career has proved so far that he can handle any challenge. First he made the step up to the Championship from Hibernian, now he has looked accomplished in the Premier League and at international level.

Ratings of 7.1 and 7.9 in his two Nations League games for Scotland evidence that, and they also included an average of four tackles per game.

It is a little strange, therefore, that some supporters oppose the club targeting the 25-year-old, with one comparison made to Moutinho suggesting that McGinn simply doesn’t compare.

Wouldn’t make the bench — Andy Rose (@andyroo1983) March 22, 2020

Unreal player. Of course — CHRISWOODWARD (@CHRISWOODWARD__) March 22, 2020

I’d have him tbf and £20m is peanuts in today’s market — Tod (@toddo08) March 22, 2020

You’d be deluded not to take him. Quality player — Scott Quinn (@ScottyQuinn) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Tim Spiers has hinted at another potential target who Wolves could add to the squad this summer…