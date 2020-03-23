 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Wolves News
Wolves fans are split on targeting of John McGinn

Wolves fans are split on targeting of John McGinn

by Kealan Hughes share
2 minute read 23/3/2020 | 12:55pm

TEAMtalk report that Wolves are targeting Aston Villa’s John McGinn, along with Everton and Leicester.

The interest has sparked a significant discussion amongst the Wolves fanbase and there are a variety of views being espoused, some of which are quite surprising given the season the midfielder has had.

Firstly, the Scotland international made a valuable contribution to Villa’s promotion campaign with seven goals and 10 assists – including the winner in the play-off final, and he has adjusted to the Premier League well with five goal contributions in 18 league matches.

Would John McGinn be a good signing for Wolves?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Many Wolves fans are impressed with what they have seen and think he could provide good competition for the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, and given he has averaged a Premier League WhoScored rating of 7.2 they are right to hold such a view.

The fact Leicester and Everton are also interested highlights the fact that the Midlands outfit are targeting an astute signing, as both of those teams will be harbouring European qualification hopes next season.

Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

McGinn may never have played for a Premier League side aiming for anything other than survival, but his career has proved so far that he can handle any challenge. First he made the step up to the Championship from Hibernian, now he has looked accomplished in the Premier League and at international level.

Ratings of 7.1 and 7.9 in his two Nations League games for Scotland evidence that, and they also included an average of four tackles per game.

For true Wolves fans only: How much did each of these players cost?

1 of 15
Raul Jimenez celebrates

How much did Wolves pay to sign Raul Jimenez from Benfica?

It is a little strange, therefore, that some supporters oppose the club targeting the 25-year-old, with one comparison made to Moutinho suggesting that McGinn simply doesn’t compare.

Meanwhile, Tim Spiers has hinted at another potential target who Wolves could add to the squad this summer…

Article title: Wolves fans are split on targeting of John McGinn

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 