Wolves’ Jonny posts update to Instagram

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ fantastic season is currently on hold with Nuno Santo’s squad ordered to stay at home during the current situation sweeping the nation.

Football is suspended, training is almost certainly cancelled, so what are players getting up to?

Versatile wing-back Jonny Otto has posted the following video to Instagram, giving the Wolf Pack an update on exactly what he’s been doing to pass the time…

The Spaniard can be seen working out as well as cooking and spending time with his loved ones. Crucially, the 26-year-old is trying to keep fit which bodes well for Wolves’ end to the season.

If the campaign does indeed resume in the near future, then the west Midlands outfit can contend with their Europa League knockout run and have everything to play for in terms of breaking into the top six.

