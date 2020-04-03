Wolves must avoid signing £45m Jorge Mendes client

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with an audacious move for a former World Cup star this week, but since his rise to fame, his career has taken a drastic turn for the worse whilst it also stinks of a Jorge Mendes disaster.

According to Marca, the west Midlanders are one of several English clubs keen on landing Real Madrid flop James Rodriguez this summer. Everton and Arsenal are reportedly the two others interested.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

The Colombian clinched the Golden Boot in the 2014 World Cup and subsequently secured a £63m move to Los Galacticos, but since then, he’s massively fallen out of favour – being forced out on loan to Bayern Munich last season whilst this term, he’s been restricted to only 13 appearances for a total of 680 minutes via Transfermarkt.

It is believed that the 28-year-old, who is owned by Mendes’ Gestifute agency, would cost around €50m (£44m), although this is ultimately a move Nuno Santo will want to swerve unless he wants to hinder Joao Moutinho’s presence at Molineux.

His fellow countryman is the heart of this current Wolves squad, and despite being 33, he’s getting better and better with age – the finest wine of the Premier League.

Should Wolves sign James Rodriguez this summer?

Yes please! Vote Err, no way! Vote

Moutinho hit an impressive eight assists in his first season in England and has followed it up this campaign with 13 more as per Transfermarkt.

His glistening figures must be broken down even more to see the true impact he has in the west Midlands – per WhoScored, the playmaker averages 2.5 tackles, 2.1 key passes and 1.8 crosses. Only three other midfielders in the Premier League manage more tackles each match.

The potential arrival of Rodriguez would surely put pay to his exploits in the middle of the pitch – would he really leave Real Madrid to sit on the bench of Wolves? It seems rather unlikely, so Nuno would have to give him regular game time and that would have to be at the expense of Moutinho, given the duo’s natural positions.

Mendes meddling this deal may hint towards him only trying to help himself and his client, rather than the Europa League hopefuls, and thus Wolves must spur any advancements for the benefit of not just Moutinho’s career but also their immediate prospects too.

AND in other news, landing this 6 foot 6 colossus would be Vallejo 2.0 all over again…