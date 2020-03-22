3 things we’ve learned about Diogo Jota

Even though the season still has plenty of life left in it, we’ve learned a lot about one Wolves player this term.

That man is Diogo Jota, whose form has told us which system he apparently prefers, which clubs are interested in him and also which competition he is more effective in.

Let’s take a look at three things we have learned about the 2-cap Portugal international this season…

Seems better suited to European football

While Jota has a respectable six goals in the Premier League this season, he has also amassed the same amount in the Europa League – despite playing a significantly lesser amount of games in that competition.

Jota has netted six goals in just six Europa League outings, whereas his six Premier League goals have come across 25 appearances in England’s top-flight.

It definitely seems like the 23-year-old is better suited to football away from the domestic scene.

Should Wolves cash in on Diogo Jota this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

Attractive to Premier League giants

The summer transfer window is nowhere near upon us as we type, although that hasn’t stopped clubs expressing their interest in Jota.

The Express revealed that Manchester United are eyeing up a move for the former Atletico Madrid man after sending scouts to watch him in action, while The Daily Mail believe that Arsenal are keen on acquiring Jota.

Through this, it is clear that the 5 foot 10 attacker is an attractive option for Premier League giants.

Prefers 3-5-2 over 3-4-3

One thing is abundantly clear from this season – Jota prefers to play centrally in a 3-5-2 rather than out wide in a 3-4-3.

The Athletic’s Tim Spiers revealed on the Molineux View podcast (18/02/2020) that the Wolves No.18 prefers playing centrally, and the proof is in the pudding.

Jota netted a hat-trick against Besiktas in the Europa League when Nuno Espirito Santo used him centrally in a 3-5-2, but didn’t score again until Wolves met Espanyol in the knockout stages of the same competition.

Also 3-5-2 is very much still alive. The last time Wolves played it? Against Besiktas, 4-0, Jota hat-trick. As Jota has said himself he prefers playing centrally….but then what happens to Traore? Food for thought. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) February 20, 2020

Significantly, Nuno flirted with other formations during the gap between those two games, as you can see on his Transfermarkt page.

Call yourself a Wolves expert? How much did each of these January signings cost?

1 of 15 How much did Wolves pay to sign Jonny from Atletico Madrid, 2019 £15m £12.5m £20m £17m

In other news, this Jorge Mendes client has been worth his weight in gold for Wolves and Nuno…